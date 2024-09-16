Rick and Morty: The Anime Teases Elle's Origins With Episode 6 Preview

Rick and Morty: The Anime has officially crossed over its halfway point, and the sneak peek preview for the next episode is teasing Elle's mysterious origins. Rick and Morty: The Anime kicked off its run with Adult Swim earlier this Summer, and with it fans have been introduced to a whole new take on the titular duo as they explore a new side of the multiverse. With this new anime also comes some brand new characters to the franchise as well, and they have been pretty mysterious because they were never seen in the original animated series and are exclusive to the anime.

With this new take on the Rick and Morty multiverse in Rick and Morty: The Anime's previous episodes, fans were introduced to a mysterious new girl named Elle. She was first introduced to the series as a warrior who controls time, and someone who has an instant connection with Morty. Although she has seemingly had ties with the Galactic Federation in previous episodes, the newest sneak preview for Episode 6 reveals a new take on it when she meets Space Beth for the first time. Check out the preview for Rick and Morty: The Anime Episode 6 below:

Rick and Morty: Who Is Elle?

Elle was a brand new addition to the Rick and Morty franchise with the first episode of Rick and Morty: The Anime. The spinoff anime series introduced quite a few new concepts to the series with its debut episode as well. Not only was it the first time fans had seen Elle, she was also romantically connected with Morty. The first episode then started to mess with space and time due to Rick inventing an entropy device, and this has continued to be the case with each new episode of the anime release since.

Various timelines and universes saw Morty have varying connections with Elle, and it was clear that she was trying to reunite with him with each of her appearances revealed thus far. But there's also been a bit of complication to the matter as an alien version of Elle was a member of the resistance seen fighting against the Galactic Federation on top of trying to reconnect with Morty. Now it's gotten even more complicated with this early look into Episode 6 of the series as she meets Space Beth for the first time.

How to Watch Rick and Morty: The Anime Episode 6

The preview sees Elle first working as a member of the Galactic Federation as she traps Space Beth, but then she realizes something she wants to do (which is likely finding Morty). As for the place in the series' timeline (not counting the new twist into it all with the newly revealed "Antiverse"), since Elle also mentions that Morty will "accept" Space Beth, this is something that happens before the events of the series as by the premiere, Space Beth is already fully integrated into the Smith Family. Elle's assurances here seems like she's looking into the future as she knows they'll cross paths once again.

We'll see for ourselves how this shakes out soon enough. Rick and Morty: The Anime Episode 6 is titled "Free Will" and will be premiering its English dub release with Adult Swim on Thursday, September 19th at midnight before airing its Japanese release on Saturday, September 21st as part of the Toonami programming block. (with the episode then being available to stream with Max the next day). The episode is teased as such, "Morty and Elle are reunited. But what are Space Beth and Rick hiding..."