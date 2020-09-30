Rick and Morty Shares Rough Designs from Samurai Anime Short

✖

Rick and Morty fans got a huge surprise with an anime debut for the franchise with a killer short inspired by Lone Wolf & Cub, and now the director behind the short has shown off some of the behind the scenes rough drafts of the new designs! Making a surprising debut during Toonami earlier this year, Rick and Morty's anime short, Samurai and Shogun, offered up a completely new take on the franchise in a completely unexpected way from Production I.G. producer Maki Terashima and director Kaichi Sato. Now we have gotten a new look into these shorts!

Rick and Morty's fourth season has finally hit Blu-ray and DVD, and with it comes the Samurai and Shogun anime short as well. To celebrate, Sato took to Twitter to share some of the rough designs he created for this version of the titular duo with Rick WTM-72, otherwise coined as "Samurai Rick." Check it out below:

The Rick & Morty season4 Blu-rayBox is out now! Also included "the Samurai and Shogun" which I directed, in a bonus feature. first shown Rough design! https://t.co/Zx0oDOd0ik pic.twitter.com/0jaaHGJe6l — kaichisato＠Samurai and Shogun (@kaichisato) September 26, 2020

This was not the only anime outing for this franchise, however, as a major follow up anime short was aired during the special Adult Swim Con version of Toonami. This second short, Rick and Morty Vs. Genocider, also put its own spin on the franchise with Tower of God director, Takashi Sano. Both of these shorts provided a great way for fans waiting for more from the official franchise.

As for Rick and Morty, Season 5 of the series is currently in the works. Adult Swim shared the first look at Season 5 during Adult Swim Con as well, but unfortunately there is no confirmed release date or window as of this writing. But fans are used to waiting, and maybe we'll get another anime short for the franchise to tie us over?

What did you think of Rick and Morty's huge anime debut with Samurai and Shogun? What did you think of the follow up anime short, Rick and Morty Vs Genocider? Would you want to see more Rick and Morty anime shorts? What kind of stories would you want to see play out?