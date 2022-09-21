Rick and Morty Season 6 Releases Episode 4 Sneak Peek: Watch

Rick And Morty's sixth season has examined some wild territory when it comes to the Smith Family and their adventures through the multiverse. While Rick Sanchez is currently struggling in attempting to resurrect the portal gun technology that allowed his family to go on adventures through different realities, the animated Adult Swim series has kept the main player busy throughout the first three episodes, with a new preview arriving for episode four that includes the idea of "night persons" into the Cartoon Network juggernaut.

The season premiere for season six focused on members of the Smith family returning to the original universes, offering some major surprises as a result. Jerry for example was revealed to be a different character than the one that was originally introduced at the beginning of the series, with Rick and Morty mistakenly choosing the wrong version when he was "trapped" in "Jerry Day Care". With the premiere also seeing Rick Sanchez returning to his original reality, it showed the hell that the protagonist had created for himself following the death of his wife and family. With Prime Rick currently set to be the "big bad" of this season, it will be interesting to see how this all plays out as the sixth season continues.

The new Rick And Sanchez preview for the fourth episode of season six focuses on the concept of "Night Persons", aka beings that take over the Smiths when they sleep to get tasks accomplished such as performing a number of exercises to give Rick six pack abs and you can watch it below:

Luckily for fans of Rick And Morty, the Adult Swim series doesn't appear to be ending any time soon, with work already beginning on the eighth season and the co-creators stating in previous interviews that they'd love for the series to continue on forever. With this season currently diving further in the lore, fans are waiting on pins and needles to see if the events of the fifth season finale, aka Evil Morty successfully leaving the realities influenced by Rick Sanchez, might come into play.

