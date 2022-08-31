Rick and Morty Exec Explains How the Show Chooses Which Plots to Revisit

Rick and Morty will be returning to Adult Swim with the highly anticipated Season 6 in just a few more days, and one of the minds behind the series has explained how the team chooses which of the older plots and stories to revisit for another spin! One of the big changes fans have noticed about the series in the fourth and fifth seasons was a greater attention paid to more of the serialized elements that the first three seasons had played with. This included returning to some older ideas introduced before, and that's created a unique place to be heading into the new season.

Scott Marder, who joined the series as the showrunner during the fourth season, opened up about potentially revisiting older ideas and plot threads in an interview with Inverse leading to Season 6's release. As Marder explained about the writer's process in the approach to taking on these older elements, the team is making more of a concerted effort to imbue more connectivity between episodes with the sixth season and beyond. Even the team is excited to pick up and flesh out some of the previously dropped plots and ideas.

(Photo: Adult Swim)

"There are always characters and pieces of previous episodes that writers are personally interested in," Marder began. "Sometimes those up on the board that we're looking to maybe hit on again. In general, after Season 5 — which I'm really proud of — we wanted to move forward and tweak the show so there's a little bit more interconnectivity where it's better able to look backward and forwards. We want the episodes to feel more self-aware, in a sense, rather than standalone the way they primarily did in Season 5."

Elaborating further on this new direction for Season 6 and beyond, Marder explained that we'll see even more of these picked up ideas as the series continues to build towards and even bigger serialized story, "So that's why you're seeing us pick up some things that we may have put down previously. We're fans of the show as well, even though we get to work on it, but we're excited to pick up those really cool threads and nurture them and keep them moving towards the bigger story goals."

via Inverse