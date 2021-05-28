Rick and Morty Stars Say Season 5 Features "Sexual Adventures" for Beth and Jerry

✖

The fifth season of Rick and Morty is almost here and the first trailers have offered some hilarious teases about what to expect. Like seasons past that have had episodes riffing on horror franchises like The Purge and Saw, season five will seemingly put Cliver Barker's Hellraiser in its sights with a Cenobite/Hell themed episode. Riff with a sexual theme on its own, the episode taking jabs at the pain/pleasure elements of the series won't be the only one focused on bedroom manner as co-star Chris Parnell telling Inverse (in jest): “Lots of sexual adventures. Season 5 for Jerry and Beth is mostly about their sexual relationship. It’s kind of all the show explores.”

“It’s a fun season for Beth and Jerry,” Sarah Chalke added with Spencer Grammer, the voice of Morty older sister Summer, adding (not in jest) “there’s more sex in Season 5." Considering the sex gags that have popped up in the first four seasons, that's saying a lot. The first season of the series saw Morty impregnate a robot and have a son that was a hybrid alien with the Gazorpazorpian race. Season two saw Rick reunite with Unity, his hive mind former lover with plenty of action happening, and the post-apocalyptic version of Earth in season three where Summer fell in love with a road warrior named Hemorrhage.

One way the fifth season will seemingly play into the sexual antics is with the episode that has a parody of Marvel's Namor the Submariner. It would appear that this episode will follow the classic Fantastic Four storyline where Namor kidnapped Sue Storm to try and make her his bride, though this time with Beth. The episode titles for season five of Rick and Morty include:

"Mort Dinner Rick Andre"

"Mortiplicity"

"Rickdependence Spray"

"Amortycan Grickfitti"

"Rick & Morty's Thanksploitation Spectacular"

"A Rickconvenient Mort"

"Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion"

"Rickternal Friendshine of the Spotless Mort"

"Forgetting Sarick Mortshall"

"Rickmurai Jack"

Rick And Morty's fifth season is slated to arrive next month on June 20th, with ten episodes planned to be released weekly following the premiere. If you wanted to scratch that Rick and Morty itch right now, you can catch up with the first four seasons now on HBO Max. This isn't the only current way to enjoy the franchise either as Adult Swim also recently debuted a video game brawler inspired animation that puts a cool new spin on that universe. Then of course there are the two anime shorts released within the last couple of years.