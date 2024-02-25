Royal Crackers Season 2 Shares New Clip Ahead of Premiere

Royal Crackers will be returning to Adult Swim with Season 2 of the animated series later this week, and Adult Swim has shared a new sneak peek at the Season 2 premiere! Royal Crackers was a rare Adult Swim original animated series as it announced an order for Season 2 before the first season even had aired its first episode. The series has since gone on to find success with Adult Swim as their most watched original project in 2023, and now that second season will finally make its premiere later this week as Adult Swim fans get to see what's next.

Royal Crackers Season 2 will be officially making its debut with Adult Swim on February 29th, and will showcase what's next for the Hornsbys and the Royal Crackers company. With the newest preview clip from the Season 2 premiere, it's showcasing that Deb and Stebe are currently battling against the Dennisons once more over the high school lunch menu. But it's a bad showing for Stebe. You can check out the Royal Crackers Season 2 premiere early preview clip below:

How to Watch Royal Crackers Season 2 Premiere

Royal Crackers Season 2 premieres on Thursday, February 29 at midnight ET/PT with Adult Swim, with new episodes then being available to stream with Max the next day if you miss their initial premiere. If you wanted to catch up with the first season before the new episodes kick off, Royal Crackers is now streaming on Max. Produced by Titmouse, Royal Crackers was created by Jason Ruiz, who also serves as executive producer alongside Seth Cohen and Evan Mann. Ruiz stars as Stebe alongside a returning cast from the first season of Andrew Santino, Jessica St. Clair, David Gborie, and Maile Flanagan. Adult Swim teases what's coming in Royal Crackers Season 2 as such:

"In 'Royal Crackers' Season Two, the storylines delve deeper into brothers Stebe (Ruiz) and Theo's (Santino) daddy issues as they're forced to confront their father's dark past. Theo continues to grapple with the aftermath of his fall from stardom and attempts to navigate his way towards self-acceptance. Meanwhile, Deb (St. Clair) and Stebe's highly sexually charged relationship undergoes significant challenges, putting their bond to the test. Matt (Flanagan) struggles to fit in at school and with his family. All the while the Royal Crackers company tries to not only maintain relevance, but also to become the most popular snack food in the whole frickin' world."

What do you think of this newest look at Royal Crackers' Season 2 premiere? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!