Royal Crackers Season 2 Sneak Peek Clip Released: Watch

Royal Crackers will be returning to Adult Swim with Season 2 later this month, and Adult Swim has shared an early sneak peek clip of the new season to get fans hyped for what's to come! Royal Crackers premiered last year with Adult Swim to become the most watched original animated series with the network in 2023 overall. But even before the series premiered its first episode, Adult Swim had already confirmed that a Season 2 was on the way. This second season is finally coming our way, and it looks like the Hornsbys are going through even wilder shenanigans than before.

Royal Crackers Season 2 will be premiering with Adult Swim later this month, and Adult Swim has shared a new early preview clip for the upcoming season. Teasing that the Royal Crackers company is on the hunt for a new mascot (something Stebe had been toying around with in the first season), Stebe has literally tapped into his nightmares for the inspiration of the next mascot. It goes as well as one might think from such a situation, and you can check out the new Royal Crackers clip below.

How to Watch Royal Crackers Season 2

Royal Crackers will be premiering Season 2 on Thursday, February 29 at midnight ET/PT with Adult Swim, and episodes will then be available for streaming with Max the next day. If you wanted to catch up with the first season before the new episodes kick off, Royal Crackers is now streaming on Max. Produced by Titmouse, Royal Crackers was created by Jason Ruiz, who also serves as executive producer alongside Seth Cohen and Evan Mann. Ruiz stars as Stebe alongside a returning cast from the first season of Andrew Santino, Jessica St. Clair, David Gborie, and Maile Flanagan. Adult Swim teases what's coming in Royal Crackers Season 2 as such:

"In 'Royal Crackers' Season Two, the storylines delve deeper into brothers Stebe (Ruiz) and Theo's (Santino) daddy issues as they're forced to confront their father's dark past. Theo continues to grapple with the aftermath of his fall from stardom and attempts to navigate his way towards self-acceptance. Meanwhile, Deb (St. Clair) and Stebe's highly sexually charged relationship undergoes significant challenges, putting their bond to the test. Matt (Flanagan) struggles to fit in at school and with his family. All the while the Royal Crackers company tries to not only maintain relevance, but also to become the most popular snack food in the whole frickin' world."

