Iconic '90s Cartoon Rugrats Is Getting Its Own Live-Action Movie

Hold on to your diapers, folks. Rugrats is ready to make a comeback. Today, a new report surfaced that confirmed Paramount is working on a live-action Rugrats movie with Jason Moore, the director of Pitch Perfect. So if you are ready to reunite with Reptar, well – join the club.

The report, which comes from Deadline, reveals that Paramount wants the movie to be a live-action and CGI hybrid. Moore is signed on to direct, and Saturday Night Live star Mikey Day has been asked to write a script with Streeter Seidell. At this point, no word has been given on the film's anticipated release, but work on Rugrats is steady behind the scenes.

The Magic of Rugrats

Of course, this live-action announcement is not the first one Rugrats has dealt with. Back in July 2018, Paramount announced its plan to adapt the cartoon into a live-action / hybrid movie, and the project was slated for a 2021 launch. The movie languished in development, and it was removed from Paramount's theatrical slate in 2019. However, it seems Rugrats has found its spark once again. There is no telling whether this adaptation will stick, but fans are admittedly curious about this project.

And hey, let's face it. If Boss Baby can do numbers at the box office, then Rugrats should be able to fend for itself just fine.

If you are not familiar with Rugrats, you are missing out. The iconic '90s cartoon made its debut on Nickelodeon to the delight of families. The show focuses on a ragtag group of babies who live in the same neighborhood. Tommy Pickles, a fearless one-year-old baby, leads the gang with a handy screwdriver he tucks away in his nappy. Tommy's friends Chuckie, Phil, and Lil keep the show exciting alongside Angelica, a sassy three-year-old who rivals our young heroes. Rugrats follows its stars as they undertake all sorts of adventures while learning about the world and growing up.

Praised for its clever humor and honest topics, Rugrats became a ratings powerhouse in the '90s. Nickelodeon watched the show become the highest-rated kids program on cable, and Rugrats thrived from 1991 to 2004. With a few movies under thumb, Rugrats went on to release a sequel titled All Grown Up and even fielded a reboot in 2021.

When Animation and Live-Action Film Collide

There is no denying the impact Rugrats had on kids in the '90s, and now those fans are all grown up (pun intended). The series is a source of nostalgia for millions, and plenty of fans who grew up with Rugrats want to share it with a new generation. This live-action adaptation could bridge that gap between young audiences, and if it goes well, there are other Nickelodeon classics begging for a comeback.

The '90s marked a golden age for Nickelodeon thanks to series like CatDog and Doug. As for shows like The Wild Thornberrys, a live-action adaptation is very much possible, and the same goes for Rocket Power. Even Hey Arnold could fit the bill with some character designs. Still, Hollywood has yet to find a sure-fire recipe for adapting animation into live action. The same curse has plagued the industry with anime, but series like One Piece are combatting the stigma. So maybe, Rugrats is crawling towards a bright future. Maybe.

What do you think about this Rugrats comeback? Will you be checking out the live-action adaptation?