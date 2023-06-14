Saint Seiya Gets a Golden Wave of Funko Pops

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Following the launch of big Jujutsu Kaisen and My Hero Academia Funko Pop waves earlier today, the shonen franchise Saint Seiya is finally getting a second look. The last time we saw a wave of Saint Seiya Funko Pops debut was way back in 2020 with an official launch at Funko Fair 2021. Fast forward to 2023, and wave 2 is now up for pre-order via the links below. Note that US Super Saver shipping is free on orders $59+ at Entertainment Earth using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout.

In related news, a live-action The Knights of the Zodiac aka Saint Seiya film debuted in the US last month. If you're unfamiliar, Sony Pictures describes The Knights of Zodiac as follows:

"Produced by Toei Animation and based on the international anime sensation, Knights of the Zodiac brings the Saint Seiya saga to the big screen in live-action for the first time. Seiya (Mackenyu), a headstrong street teen, spends his time fighting for cash while he searches for his abducted sister. When one of his fights unwittingly taps into mystical powers he never knew he had, Seiya finds himself thrust into a world of warring saints, ancient magical training and a reincarnated goddess who needs his protection. If he's to survive, he will need to embrace his destiny and sacrifice everything to take his rightful place among the Knights of the Zodiac."

Saint Seiya was originally created by Masami Kurumada for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 1986. The series follows five mystical warriors known as Saints, fighters who wear powerful armor known as 'Cloths' which derive their strength from constellations. Their goal is to defend the reincarnation of Athena by battling the other Olympians who wish to take over Earth.