Shonen Jump’s Latest Release Imitates One Piece’s Best Panel in Years

Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine is home to some of the most popular manga series, chief among them being One Piece. Eiichiro Oda’s story about a young pirate is well-loved by global fans, making it the best-selling manga of all time. WSJ has gone through multiple changes with several series starting and ending over the years. However, One Piece, by far, is one of their longest-running series and is still serializing. The manga entered its Final Saga in July 2022 and has had several hype moments since then. However, the Elbaf Arc is by far the most shocking one after Luffy’s Gear 5 transformation.

The heavy lore drop in Chapter 1138 had the fandom in shambles as they were speculating and theorizing the double spread during the entire week. Shonen Jump’s Issue 16 was released last week and it includes a preview page where several manga characters are placed in such a way that they mimic the double spread from Chapter 1138. We also have Franky standing there looking at them, just as he sees the mural for the first time. The page features the main characters from WSJ shows while also including the previews of the next chapters. Issue 17 is expected to be released on March 24th, 2025.

Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #17 Preview. pic.twitter.com/UpdS90x1E9 — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) March 16, 2025

Why Is This Mural Important in One Piece?

Elbaf is the land of the Giants, having direct ties to the Void Century and Nika. In Chapter 1138, Franky is on a Jewel Tree Adam Tour with Ripley. Elbaf’s Jewel Tree Adam is an ancient colossal tree, believed to be the oldest one in the world. It envelops most of the gigantic island with its branches and sustains the kingdom. Jewel Tree Adam was first mentioned in Chapter 431, two days after the Enies Lobby Incident.

Franky plans to make a new ship for Luffy’s crew with wood from this species of tree said to be the sturdiest in the entire world. Gol D. Roger’s ship, Oro Jackson was made from the same material and withstood the challenging seas. Because it’s so rare, Franky had never seen such a tree in person so he’s eager to see what makes it so special. However, even he didn’t expect to stumble into the massive mural.

It depicts all kinds of races fighting on one side against a common enemy. Ripley believes it must have been a child’s dream since such a thing has never been recorded in history. However, what most people don’t know is that it is the true history, depicting the three worlds. The first two worlds were engulfed in the flames of war while the third one is impending its doom.

The third world depicts the current era, possibly the third time Nika has appeared. There are several illustrations in the mural, each with an easter egg. Luffy’s devil fruit awakening itself is proof that the world is about to undergo a major change and the “Sun God,” will be at the center of all the chaos.