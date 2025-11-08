Shonen Jump Shares First Look at New Series Replacing a Major Cancellation

Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has been cancelling a few series through the month so far, but is already moving forward with the first look at a new romance series joining the magazine in its place. Shonen Jump has cancelled ten major series within its magazine run this year, and a few other of its long running stories have reached their conclusions too. As many other series prepare to reach their grand finales in the coming weeks and months, we’re going to see many other new serializations make their debuts with the hopes of being the next runaway hit that fans will love.

Following the cancellation of Yoshiharu Kataoka’s Ping-Pong Peril and Daiki Nono’s Ekiden Bros within the last couple of weeks, Shonen Jump is moving forward with its next serialization. Titled Hero Girl and Demon Lord Call It Quits by Matsuri Hatsubina, Shueisha has dropped the first look at the new series ahead of its debut with the next issue of the magazine. Looking to be a slice of life series turned potential romance, this one does have a strong chance at success as nothing else in the magazine seems like it.

What Is Hero Girl and Demon Lord Call It Quits?

Courtesy of Shueisha

Hero Girl and Demon Lord Call It Quits is from Matsuri Hastubina, and Viz Media teases the upcoming series with, “Tired of the never-ending battle for the fate of the world, two sworn enemies decide to shed their tropes and live a normal life!” The series does seem a bit familiar to light novel turned anime fans as it’s been used as a base for slice of life series in the past, but that’s a whole new angle for Shonen Jump. It’s not exactly in common company when it comes to the other series in the line up at the moment.

Shonen Jump might be drawing the biggest conversations around its breakout action series like Ichi the Witch or Kagurabachi, but some of the biggest examples of surprise hits have instead been the much quieter series in the magazine. Hits like Genki Ono’s Hima-Ten, Masaoki Shindo’s RuriDragon, and Ei Yamano’s Someone Hertz have been getting a lot of traction despite the fact that they aren’t filled with massive action sequences each week. This just might be the trend of Shonen Jump to come.

What’s Going on With Shonen Jump Right Now?

Shonen Jump

Shonen Jump has undoubtedly been going through a major year of transition. The magazine had lost two of its longest running series in 2024 with both the ends of My Hero Academia and Jujutsu Kaisen, and then lost two more at the start of 2025 with both Undead Unluck and Mission: Yozakura Family reaching their ends once after the other in quick succession. Then it’s been revealed that other long running hits like Sakamoto Days and The Elusive Samurai are getting ready to wrap up their stories as well.

This is all before mentioning other works of the early 2020s seemingly reaching their final arcs too with Blue Box and even Witch Watch reaching crucial developments in the last few months especially. With this latest generation of series reaching their seemingly final moments, we’re going to see many more releases like this trying to take their places.

