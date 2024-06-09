Smiling Friends Season 2 Episode 6 Preview Released: Watch

Smiling Friends has crossed the halfway point of its run for Season 2 this Spring, and Adult Swim has shared a new sneak peek preview at Episode 6 of the series! Smiling Friends Season 2 has been just as wild (maybe even wilder in some cases) than the first season of the series, and has been a huge hit with fans as a result. The new episodes have taken off seemingly in bigger ways than seen with the first season, and that means there's a ton of anticipation leading into the premiere of each new episode because there's no way to guess what's coming.

Smiling Friends Season 2 is looking to keep those guessing games going as while its own version of Earth already seems wacky and wild, we're about to see what else is going on in its universe. Because while the animated series has already revealed many creatures that could have been perceived as alien in nature, Smiling Friends is about to tackle aliens for the first real time in the next episode. Check it out with the newest preview clip for Smiling Friends Season 2 Episode 6 below.

Where to Watch Smiling Friends Season 2 Episode 6

Smiling Friends Season 2 Episode 6 is titled "Charlie, Pim, and Bill vs. the Alien" and will be premiering with Adult Swim on Sunday, June 9th at midnight before being made available for streaming with Max the next day if you happen to miss the original broadcast. The synopsis for the episode teases it as such, "This episode tells the story of a thirty-four year-old boy named Pim who sets out to save his mother on Mars after she is abducted by Martians."

If you wanted to check out the first season of Smiling Friends for yourself, along with the first five episodes of the newest season so far, you can find all currently available episodes (and "Go to Brazil" special released in between seasons) now streaming with Max (with the first season also available on Blu-ray).

As for what could be coming our way in the new season of the animated fan favorite, Adult Swim teases what to expect from Smiling Friends Season 2 as such, "In season two of 'SMILING FRIENDS,' Pim, Charlie, Zongo, Allan and Glep continue their mission to bring happiness to the world, whether it's a washed-up retro video game character, a troubled marriage, or even the president of the United States."