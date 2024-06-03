Smiling Friends Season 2 Episode 6 First Look Released: Watch

Smiling Friends has crossed the halfway mark of its newest season, and fans have gotten the first look at what's coming next with the promo for Episode 6! Smiling Friends Season 2 has been just as successful of a release with Adult Swim as the first season, and in some ways has been even more of a hit as fans have flocked to each new episode as soon as they release. It's hard to predict what could be coming in the chaotic series with any given episode, and that's been especially true for Season 2's episodes thus far.

Smiling Friends Season 2 is now in the midst of the second half of its episodes, and the first five episodes of the season have seen Charlie and Pim taking on some very wild situations. Many of their clients this time around have been dramatically different than what was seen in the first, but they were still based on Earth. It seems like that's going to change very soon as the first look at Smiling Friends Season 2 Episode 6 teases Charlie, Pim (and a new character) getting abducted by aliens. Check it out below as spotted by Swimpedia on X.

Tune into #AdultSwim on Sunday, June 9th at midnight to catch the next brand new episode of Smiling Friends Season 2, "Charlie, Pim, and Bill vs. the Alien"! pic.twitter.com/fLGVWW8brW — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) June 3, 2024

How to Watch Smiling Friends Season 2 Episode 6

Smiling Friends Season 2 Episode 6 is titled "Charlie, Pim, and Bill vs. the Alien" and will be premiering with Adult Swim on Sunday, June 9th at midnight before being made available for streaming with Max the next day if you happen to miss the original broadcast. The synopsis for the episode teases it as such, "This episode tells the story of a thirty-four year-old boy named Pim who sets out to save his mother on Mars after she is abducted by Martians."

If you wanted to check out the first season of Smiling Friends for yourself, along with the first five episodes of the newest season so far, you can find all currently available episodes (and "Go to Brazil" special released in between seasons) now streaming with Max (with the first season also available on Blu-ray).

As for what could be coming our way in the next season of the animated fan favorite, Adult Swim teases what to expect from Smiling Friends Season 2 as such, "In season two of 'SMILING FRIENDS,' Pim, Charlie, Zongo, Allan and Glep continue their mission to bring happiness to the world, whether it's a washed-up retro video game character, a troubled marriage, or even the president of the United States."