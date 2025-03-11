Solo Leveling Finally Introduces Season 2’s Strongest Villain in New Promo

Solo Leveling is gearing up for its biggest and deadliest arc yet as the raid on Jeju Island has finally begun. In last week’s episode, 16 S-Rank hunters descended on the ant-infested island to put an end to the increasing threat, while Sung Jinwoo stayed at home to be with his recently reawakened mother. But, like all grand schemes in anime, it didn’t quite go to plan as the hunters are now being hunted by a new threat. The newest promo for Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 11 has given fans their best look yet at one of the most powerful foes in the entire show: the Ant King!

Season 2 of Solo Leveling has propelled the already popular series to new heights, as the anime is currently the third most-rated show on Crunchyroll. Over the past 10 episodes we’ve seen the “Red Gate” arc, Jinwoo being officially recognized as an S-rank hunter, and the return of his father, Sung II-Hwan. But the Jeju Island raid puts them all to shame, and the newest stills prove it.

The Ant King Is Finally Here!

From the moment Solo Leveling began blowing fans away with its incredible fight scenes, fans have been waiting to see Jinwoo face off against the Ant King (it’s way too early to call him Beru yet). That moment is slowly approaching. But first, we need to see the Ant King face off against the other S-rank hunters and snap them like twigs. Season 2, Episode 11 is appropriately titled “It’s Going to Get Even More Intense,” and the first promo photos only add to that point.

The standout still shows the Ant King in all his shadowy glory. Additionally, the Ant Queen has her own mission to hunt down some S-rank hunters. The S-rank hunters will have their hands full in the next episode as S-rank healer, Min Byung-Gyu, is shown getting into the fight. These are the first Solo Leveling teaser photos that don’t include Jinwoo. But, as they give us a great look at the Ant King, we’ll let them off this time.

Solo Leveling Season 2 Is Coming to an End

Prepare yourselves, because Solo Leveling is nearing the end of its second season. Season 2 will run for 13 episodes in total, meaning there are only three more weeks of Jinwoo being ridiculously overpowered before we have to wait over a year for another season. Season 3 hasn’t been greenlit yet. But, given the success of the show so far, it’s almost guaranteed.

The official synopsis for Episode 11 reads, “As the battle progresses smoothly for the S-rank hunters, a human-sized, winged ant-like monster covered entirely in black exoskeleton appears before them. The hunters become the hunted. Confronted with an unprecedentedly powerful force, they are forced into a desperate struggle. Everything has led to this moment—the final battle, fought with every ounce of strength, is drawing to a close.”

