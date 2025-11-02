3 Awards Solo Leveling Won at Crunchyroll’s 2024 Awards That Others Rightfully Deserved

Crunchyroll’s Anime Awards for last year, held in May of this year, saw the exciting new anime Solo Leveling sweeping the event. The series won a total of nine awards, including the coveted Anime of the Year, out of the thirteen categories it was nominated for. While Solo Leveling did deserve a few of these wins, the notable issue is how the awards ultimately turned into a popularity contest, as fans were allowed to vote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This means that most fans who voted for Solo Leveling were actually voting based on the second season, which aired earlier this year, rather than the first season released last year. As a result, some of the awards Solo Leveling won were not rightfully deserved, as other nominees were a better fit for those categories. In particular, the following three awards should have gone to more deserving titles instead of Solo Leveling.

Dandadan Was a Better New Anime Than Solo Leveling

Solo Leveling also won the Best New Anime Series award during the ceremony, surpassing other nominees, including Dandadan. While Solo Leveling did deserve its nomination, as it marks a new era for manhwa anime adaptations, Dandadan proved to be superior in almost every aspect. Science SARU’s adaptation of Yukinobu Tatsu’s manga wasn’t just beautifully animated at every step; it was filled with diverse and fresh elements throughout.

With romance at its core, Dandadan blended top-tier action, shonen energy, and comedy with incredible character depth that kept fans on edge at every turn. Meanwhile, the only “new” thing Solo Leveling offered was its portrayal of an overpowered protagonist on a constant quest for more power. Dandadan rightfully deserved this award, if not also the Anime of the Year title.

Maomao From The Apothecary Diaries Should Have Won the Best Main Character Award

Image Courtesy of TOHO

Sung Jinwoo won the award for Best Main Character, and it is undeniably one of the most undeserved wins. Jinwoo represents the typical “aura farming, power-trip, becoming-cooler” type of character, one that usually works better as a side character who supports the protagonist’s journey. A true Best Main Character should feel relatable even after achieving unparalleled strength, something Jinwoo fails to embody.

Meanwhile, the other nominees in this category showcased far more distinction, with Maomao from The Apothecary Diaries clearly standing out as the most exceptional. Maomao’s personality is both charming and captivating, but it’s her uniqueness that truly defines her as the best main character. Beneath her adorable appearance lies a quirky, complex persona that reflects how everyone harbors something different within. For this reason, Maomao deserved this award far more than any of the other nominees.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Was the True Winner of Crunchyroll’s Anime of the Year Award

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

Across the twelve episodes that the first season of Solo Leveling presented, it offered nothing more than aura farming for the main character, with side characters serving merely as fodder. For an anime to be considered the best among the best, worthy of the Anime of the Year title, it must truly excel in every aspect. Thus, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End was the clear choice, as it delivered Anime of the Year material at every turn.

The progressive narrative of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is not just about the main cast overcoming hurdles and growing stronger; it’s about the anime’s ability to genuinely convey what it means to improve and move forward in life. The power fantasy that everyone desires cannot simply be handed out, as it was to Jinwoo in Solo Leveling; it takes years of effort and perseverance, which Frieren and Fern beautifully embody, along with the rest of the cast. Moreover, the anime excels in every small detail and emotional depth, making it far more deserving of the Anime of the Year title than any other, certainly more than Solo Leveling.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!