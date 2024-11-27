Solo Leveling Season 2 Releases Sick New LiSA & Felix from Stray Kids OP

Ahead of Solo Leveling -ReAwakening‘s theatrical debut, fans have been treated to a sneak peak of Solo Leveling Season 2’s new OST. Long-time anime collaborator LiSa has teamed up with K-pop idol Felix, from the group Stray Kids, for the new banger “ReawakeR.” Reports from early screenings for the omnibus film, -ReAwakening (which also features the song), suggested that “ReawakeR” would be the new OP for Season 2. Now, it has been confirmed by Aniplex.

The track features heavy synth instrumentals, before cascading open with LiSa’s distinct vocals. LiSa’s voice can be heard throughout most of the teaser, but Felix’s distinct baritone can be briefly heard at the end. Season 2 is set to release in January 2025 and, we’re already calling it, “ReawakeR” will be one of 2025’s best OPs.

In a special video following the track’s unveiling (via Natalie), LiSa explained the meaning behind the song, and highlighted the creative talent of Felix, and music producer Hiroyuki Sawano. “It is a song about the determination to carve out the destiny given to those who have been reborn,” she said, likening “ReawakeR” to Solo Leveling‘s themes of personal growth and inner strength. “The song is sung by Hiroyuki Sawano, and features Felix from Stray Kids. I will deliver it to you with these two who are fighting and carving out their own paths. I hope you enjoy the work.”

Stray Kids’ Felix also expressed his excitement about being a part of Solo Leveling Season 2. “I’m very honored to be featured in LiSA-senpai’s song,” he exclaimed. Felix said the song “gives you a dopamine boost when you listen to it,” continuing, “I hope everyone who is looking forward to the anime Solo Leveling and the theme song “ReawakeR (feat. Felix of Stray Kids)” will give it lots of love.”

K-pop Is Becoming More Popular In Anime

Solo Leveling Season 2 might be Felix’s first time going solo for an anime OST, but his group, Stray Kids, have already had a major hit within the medium. Stray Kids performed the first OP, “TOP” for the hit anime Tower of God, which first released in 2020. But it’s not just Stray Kids, as the last decade has seen K-pop become increasingly popular in anime.

Black Clover saw Tomorrow X Tomorrow perform the show’s 12th opening theme, “Everlasting Shine.” The water polo drama Re-Main also featured K-pop group ENHYPEN upon its debut in 2021, who performed the OP “Forget Me Not.” Other hit shows with K-pop OPs include Fairy Tail (BoA), Beelzebub (MBLAQ), and Kiba (Younha). Of course, you can’t mention anime and K-pop without bringing up One Piece. Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat crew began their 1122 episode (and counting) journey back in 1999 with the iconic “We Are!” sung by TVXQ.

The omnibus movie, Solo Leveling -ReAwakening releases in theaters on December 6. The recap film also features the first two episodes of Season 2, which officially begins streaming in January 2025.