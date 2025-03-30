Solo Leveling Season 2 Finale Brings Jinwoo to His Highest Level Yet

Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise From the Shadow- has officially come to an end ahead of the new wave of anime coming during the Spring 2025 anime schedule, and with it has brought Sung Jinwoo to his highest level in the anime to date. Solo Leveling first introduced fans to Sung in the first season of the series as the weakest Hunter who barely survived his own death thanks to a mysterious system that grants him power the more he levels up. We’ve watched Sung fights all kinds of monsters and foes ever since, and by the end of the second season he’s now stronger than ever.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise From the Shadow- introduced fans to an already much stronger Sung than seen by the end of the first season, and he only continued to grow as the second season saw him taking on his strongest monsters yet. While numerically fans had not really gotten to see how he was leveling up outside of a few small updates here and there, the final episode of the season fully confirms that he’s officially reached level 100 and can potentially take on a quest he never would be able to face before.

A-1 Pictures

Sung Jinwoo Hits Level 100 in Solo Leveling

Following the fight with Beru and clearing out the rest of the ants left in the Jeju Island nest, Solo Leveling then reveals that all of these efforts have officially brought Sung to Level 100. It’s yet to be revealed how this will make his life different than before as his strength doesn’t really seem to change that significantly from each level, but there is an interesting tease within the level up notification. The mysterious system only seems to get even wilder as it glitches out shortly after he crossed the 100th level milestone.

It’s revealed within the glitch as not that Sung has reached Level 100, he has always been rewarded with a mysterious key to enter the Cartenon Temple. Sung himself doesn’t realize what has happened, but this is a key to that deadly first dungeon that he ended up in during the anime’s premiere. It’s clear that this has all been leading back to that very first dungeon, so it remains to be seen in the anime’s future as to whether or not Sung will explore this dungeon with his new power.

A-1 Pictures

What’s Next for Level 100 Sung Jinwoo?

Now that Sung Jinwoo has reached Level 100 at the end of Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise From the Shadow-, there’s really no telling how much further he can go from this point on. He’s already much stronger than all of the other S-Rank Hunters in Korea, and the Jeju Island Raid confirmed that he’s much stronger than the S-Rank Hunters in Japan as well. Other Hunters are seen in the final episode that could challenge Sung at his new level, however, as other countries like China and the United States are boasting their own S-Ranks.

Solo Leveling has yet to announce whether or not it will be returning for a third season of the anime, but its success pretty much guarantees that we’ll see a new season announced in the future. There are so many teases in the final episode of not only new Hunter foes, but new monsters who could potentially rival Sung as well. But as has been the pattern of the anime at this point, Sung will likely overcome all of these challenges as his level goes even higher than 100 in the future.