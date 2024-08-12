Spice and Wolf Reboot Poster Hypes Brand New Arc

Spice and Wolf is quickly nearing the final episodes of the second cour for its new reboot anime series, and a new poster has revealed the first look at a new arc not seen in the original anime adaptation. Spice and Wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf is a brand new take on Isuna Hasekura and Ju Ayakura’s original light novel as part of the celebration for its 15th anniversary. The reboot anime has been fairly close to what was seen in the original anime adaptation released decades ago, but now it’s going to make a major change with a brand new arc that was never seen in that first run of the series.

Spice and Wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf will be tackling the Legend of the Pagan Gods arc beginning with Episode 20 releasing on August 19th in Japan. To celebrate the start of the next arc, the anime has added Lynn as Elsa Schtingheim and Atsushi Abe as Evan Gyoam to the cast for the new episodes. To give fans the first look at what’s coming to the new anime, you can check out the newest poster for Spice and Wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://x.com/Spicy_Wolf_Prj/status/1823041761175822375

Where to Watch Spice and Wolf 2024

Spice and Wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf is now in the midst of its second half of episodes airing through the Summer 2024 anime schedule. New members to the cast who previously joined the anime for the second cour include the likes of Saeko Chiba as Fermi Amarti, Rikiya Koyama as Marc Cole, Kahoru Sasajima as Lant, and Akeno Watanabe as Dian Rubens. They join the returning mainstays from the original anime cast, Jun Fukuyama as Kraft Lawrence, Ami Koshimnizu as Holo, and Mai Nakahara as Norah Arendt.

If you wanted to catch up with the reboot anime’s episodes thus far, you can now find it streaming with Crunchyroll, and they will continue to stream the reboot’s new episodes alongside their release in Japan as well. They tease what to expect from Spice & Wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf anime series as such:

“Lawrence is a traveling merchant selling various goods from a horse-drawn cart. One day, he arrives at a village and meets a beautiful girl with the ears and tail of an animal! Her name is Holo the Wisewolf and she brings bountiful harvests. She wishes to return to her homeland, and Lawrence offers to take her. Now, the once-lonely merchant and the once-lonely wisewolf begin their journey north.”