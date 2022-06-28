Spy x Family Casts New Villain for Fall Anime Return

Spy x Family is now taking a break for the Summer months, and it has revealed the voice behind a major new villain ahead of the anime's highly anticipated returns this Fall! The anime adaptation of Tatsuya Endo's original manga series made its debut this Spring as the most dominant new series of the last few months, but it had to end the first half of its debut season to get ready for the Summer. Thankfully, it has already been confirmed that Spy x Family's anime will be coming back this October for the rest of its first season.

With Spy x Family setting its sights on the second half of its debut anime season this October as part of the Fall 2022 anime schedule, the series debuted a special trailer to hype up fans for what's coming in the rest of the season. This includes a look at the first big mission that we'll see in action with a new villain, Keith Kepler, who will be voiced by Hiroki Takahashi (Kazuya Jonouchi in Yu-Gi-Oh!) when the anime returns. Check out the special trailer for Spy x Family's second cour below:

Without giving too much away about the major new mission being teased in the trailer, it will involve the new member of the Forger Family teased in the final few episodes of the first half of Spy x Family's anime run. This new member of the family will team up with Anya for a deadly (yes, deadly) new mission that Loid and Yor also find themselves wrapped up in before it's all over. It's going to be an explosive start to the anime's return.

If you wanted to check out Spy x Family's anime run for the Spring and catch up with the series before it returns with new episodes this Fall, you can now find the series streaming with with Crunchyroll. They describe the series as such, "Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

How did you like Spy x Family's Spring debut? What are you hoping to see in the second half of the season this Fall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!