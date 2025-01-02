Spy x Family Unveils Recap Promo Ahead of Season 3

The Forger family first premiered in Spy x Family’s manga series, debuting in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump in 2019 from creator Tatsuya Endo. Already a big hit for the printed publication, the anime adaptation from CloverWorks and Wit Studio has helped push Loid, Yor, Anya, and Bond to new heights. With two seasons under the franchise’s belt alongside a feature-length film, the production houses are wasting little time in putting together a third season. To get fans prepped for the Forgers’ return, the shonen series has released a recap video to get anime viewers up to speed.

While neither CloverWorks nor Wit have confirmed the exact release date for Spy x Family season three, they have confirmed that it will be arriving later this year. Arriving in October this year, the third season will hit some major moments from the manga if the anime adaptation continues to follow along with its source material. In season two, we witnessed the Forgers taking a cruise that saw the Thorn Princess doing what she does best. For the upcoming third season, anime viewers might see arcs including the Wise Arc, the Friendship Schemes Arc, and the Red Circus Arc to name a few. Each of these storylines are ones that throw some major curveballs at the Forger family, continuing the trend.

CloverWorks & Wit Studio

Spy x Family: Get Caught Up

While the recap below attempts to capture the biggest events of the first two seasons, it’s easy enough to catch Spy x Family online. The first two seasons and the feature-length film, Spy x Family CODE: White, are available to stream on Crunchyroll. With the third season arriving this October, anime fans will have plenty of time to play catch-up if they want to go more in-depth on the Forgers’ story.

Spy x Family’s Manga Marches On

Tatsuya Endo has spent years following the Forgers in their manga series and has no signs of ending anytime soon. Now that major shonen series have ended like My Hero Academia and Jujutsu Kaisen, Spy x Family is in a prime position to take Shonen Jump into the future. The new storylines also mean that we’re sure to see several new anime seasons in the future, along with potential original movies following the Forger family.

Want to stay up to date on all things Forger? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest on Spy x Family and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.