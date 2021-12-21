Spy x Family Cosplay Honors Yor’s New Anime Debut

One awesome Spy x Family cosplay has brought anime’s newest fake mom, Yor Forger, to life before her big debut! Tatsuya Endo’s original manga series has been steadily picking up steam with fans since it was first launched with Shueisha’s Jump+ app (and on Shonen Jump outside of Japan), and soon the series will be taking over the TV waves as well when it makes its official anime debut next year. It’s here fans will be introduced to the fake family formed at the center of it all, the Forgers, as they work together for a common goal.

The series kicks off with a super spy (codenamed “Twilight”) has to form a fake family in order to enroll a fake daughter into a prestigious school and learn more about a mysterious upper class meeting, and through this the spy not only adopts a young girl for a daughter, but soon marries a woman named Yor. She quickly agrees to the marriage because she’s got a secret of her own, she’s actually a deadly assassin. It’s this blend of action, comedy, and domestic affairs fans fell in love with Yor for, and a blend that’s perfectly brought to life through awesome cosplay from @chocokasa_channel on Instagram! Check it out below:

Spy x Family will be premiering next April and will run for two full cours of episodes. Starring Takuya Eguchi as Loid, Saori Hayami as Yor, and Atsumi Tanezaki as Anya, Crunchyroll will be streaming the anime alongside its debut in Japan. They describe the new anime as such, “Everyone has a part of themselves they cannot show to anyone else. At a time when all nations of the world were involved in a fierce war of information happening behind closed doors, Ostania and Westalis had been in a state of cold war against one another for decades. The Westalis Intelligence Services’ Eastern-Focused Division (WISE) sends their most talented spy, “Twilight,” on a top-secretmission to investigate the movements of Donovan Desmond, the chairman of Ostania’s National Unity Party, who is threatening peace efforts between the two nations.

This mission is known as ‘Operation Strix.’ It consists of ‘putting together a family in one week in order to infiltrate social gatherings organized by the elite school that Desmond’s son attends.’ ‘Twilight’ takes on the identity of psychiatrist Loid Forger and starts looking for family members. But Anya, the daughter he adopts, turns out to have the ability to read people’s minds, while his wife, Yor, is an assassin! With it being in each of their own interests to keep these facts hidden, they start living together while concealing their true identities from one another. World peace is now in the hands of this brand-new family as they embark on an adventure full of surprises.”

What did you think of the first look at Spy x Family‘s big anime debut? What are you hoping to see from the Forger family when they finally come to screens next year? Let us know all of your thoughts about Spy x Family and everything anime in the comments!