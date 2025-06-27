Spy x Family: Yor Motivates Her New Rival But Not in the Way You’d Expect

The latest arc of Spy x Family introduced fans to Hemlock, one of the assassins working for The Garden alongside his colleague, Yor, while she juggles her second life as part of the Forger family. He was introduced in Chapter 115 of the manga along with Gympie as the story is finally exploring more about this secret organization. To most people, the Garden is nothing but an urban legend, but the members put their lives at risk to protect the peace of the country. The assassins are one of the best in the world, and their skills can hardly be matched. Yor is one such example, whose raw strength even astounded Loid, the best agent of WISE. However, just because the members of the Garden share the same goal, it doesn’t mean they all get along well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That is especially true for Hemlock, who has been incredibly hostile against Yor since his introduction. He volunteers to join the mission but shows his true colors by challenging her in the middle of a dangerous mission. He was convinced that Yor had lost her edge after getting married. He also believes that if Yor is supposed to be a professional killer, then she shouldn’t be part of society. The team reached the destination before Yor could answer, and Hemlock found the perfect opportunity to kill Yor.

Yor Motivates Hemlock to Get Stronger, but He’s Still More Confused Than Ever

Shueisha

Hemlock is stubborn about his beliefs and loathes the idea of assassins living in society as ordinary people, which includes him as well. He doesn’t believe that the assassins have any need of love or happiness. He is annoyed that Yor even inspired Gympie to start looking for a boyfriend. Seeing Hemlock isn’t backing down, Yor has no choice but to fight back. During the fight, Hemlock even admits to himself that he used to admire her, but now that she’s changed, he can’t help but feel disappointed and angry.

Shueisha/WIT Studio

Throughout the fight, Yor was merely on the defensive and was trying to find ways to calm him down. However, she snapped when Hemlock threatened her brother and her family. Yor displays her true strength and defeats him almost too effortlessly. In Chapter 118, Hemlock parts ways with Yor and Matthew after the mission is a success. He reflects on himself and realizes that his devotion to solitude isn’t enough. At one point, he even wonders if he can get stronger if he gets married, too. He also questions his grandfather, whom he admired and always listened to.

Despite teaching his grandson to always stand alone, Hemlock realizes that his grandfather wouldn’t have fathered his mother if he had never gotten married. As he leaves the region on foot with conflicted feelings, Yor has her own issues to deal with. Hemlock may not have realized it, but his questions have forced Yor to question her marriage. Matthew even asked her to end her marriage if she’s having doubts, because she may end up hurting everyone involved.