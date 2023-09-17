Star Wars: Visions To Continue the Ronin's Story

Disney+ recently released the highly anticipated second season of its hit animated Star Wars series, Star Wars: Visions. It gave us another great addition to the universe set in the Galaxy far, far away. Star Wars: Visions Season 2 was released to a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score, and it was received well from fans and critics alike. There have been some comic book spinoffs of the series, with one written by Peach Momoko, and it's being released later this year. It was also just announced that another comic is being written in the Star Wars: Visions universe that will feature a very familiar character. StarWars.com recently revealed that The Ronin will return in an upcoming comic series that Takashi Okazaki is creating. Star Wars: Visions – Takashi Okazaki #1 will expand on Kamikaze Douga's short and center on the mysterious Ronin created. Not much is known about the upcoming comic book, but you can check out some of the artwork down below.

"The Ronin is such a unique character, but one that still feels at home in the Star Wars galaxy," Marvel's Danny Khazem revealed. "He was one of the most fan-favorite introductions from the Disney+ series and now, Takashi gets the chance to expand upon the history of the Ronin here. We're all blown away with the work he has been doing and this issue is no exception: the action and intrigue all packed into this one-shot is stunning!"

What was Star Wars: Visions About?

Here's how Disney+ describes the series: "Seven Japanese anime studios bring their unique talent and perspective to "Star Wars: Visions"—a collection of animated short films that will stream exclusively on Disney+. The anime studios are Kamikaze Douga, Geno Studio (Twin Engine), Studio Colorido (Twin Engine), TRIGGER, Kinema Citrus, Science Saru, and Production I.G. Each studio will use their signature animation and storytelling styles to realize their own visions of the galaxy far, far away."

Star Wars: Visions Season 2 is now streaming on Disney+.

