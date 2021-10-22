Netflix’s Super Crooks Reveals Full Voice Cast

Netflix has revealed the full Japanese and English voice casts for their upcoming anime adaptation of Mark Millar and Leinel Yu’s original Icon Comics series, Super Crooks! Announced as one of the major parts of Netflix’s overall deal with Mark Millar and his various works, this anime series was surprisingly being animated by Studio Bones, the same studio behind My Hero Academia, Carole & Tuesday, Mob Psycho 100 (which is coming back for a new season soon), and more. After dropping the first real look at this new series earlier this Fall, now we have gotten the full voice cast!

Together with the first full trailer for Super Crooks, Netflix is getting ready for the anime’s drop on the streaming service next month by revealing the full breakdown of Japanese and English voice actors bringing the series to life. Thankfully, it won’t be much longer before we get to see the full series in motion to see how these casts shake out, but until then, the full English dub cast for Super Crooks includes the likes of:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Johnny Bolt – Jonah Scott

Kasey Ann – Abby Trott

The Bastard – Jason Marnocha

Carmine / The Heat – Doug Stone

The Gladiator – Beau Billingslea

Josh / The Ghost – Bill Butts

TK McCabe – Bill Rogers

Roddy Diesel – Bruno Oliver

Sammy Diesel – Ben Pronsky

The Praetorian – DC Douglas

Forecast – Zeno Robinson

The full Japanese dub cast for Super Crooks breaks down as such:

Johnny Bolt – Kenjiro Tsuda

Kasey Ann – Maaya Sakamoto

Christopher Matts – Hiroshi Yanaka

Carmine / The Heat – Yasushi Kimura

The Gladiator – Pierre Taki

Josh / The Ghost – Junichi Suwabe

Salamander – Hisao Egawa

TK McCabe – Eiji Takemoto

Roddy Diesel – Tetsu Inada

Sammy Diesel – Subaru Kimura

The Praetorian – Wataru Hatano

Forecast – KENN

Debuting on Netflix worldwide on November 25th, Super Crooks is directed by Motonobu Hori and will be running for 13 episodes. Netflix officially describes Super Crooks as such, “Luck’s never been on their side, but this crew of small-time crooks with super powers recruited by none other than Johnny Bolt are rolling the dice on one last heist. Their target: A ruthless super-powered crime boss…. What can go wrong? Super Crooks is based on the graphic novel of the same name by comic book legend Mark Millar and artist Leinil Yu, directed by Motonobu Hori (Carole & Tuesday) and told in 13x 30-minute episodes produced by renowned Japanese anime studio bones.”

What do you think of the Japanese and English voice casts for Super Crooks? Will you be checking it out when it drops on Netflix next month? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!