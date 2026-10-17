Surprise Isekai Confirms Season 2 Return After 4 Years – Watch First Look Trailer

A surprise Isekai anime series you can now find streaming with Crunchyroll has confirmed it’s coming back for a second season after four years, and the first trailer is showing off the first look at what to expect. The year has been pretty strong for Isekai as fans have gotten to see a bunch of cool new shows making their debuts, but also some major franchises returning for new episodes too. But 2027 is already looking strong with a number of Isekai franchises coming back for its own episodes.

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The anime adaptation for Miku and Rein Kuwashima’s I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in The Real World, Too wrapped up its first season back in 2023, and has now confirmed that Season 2 of the TV series is currently slated to hit screens next January as part of the Winter 2027 anime schedule. To give fans the first look at what’s coming in this new season (including some new faces) you can check out the trailer and poster for Season 2 below.

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World Season 2 Confirms January 2027 Release

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I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in The Real World, Too Season 2 will be officially making its debut sometime in January 2027 as part of the Winter 2027 anime schedule, but has yet to confirm any concrete release date as of the time of this writing. Potential international streaming plans have also yet to be revealed as of this time, but you can catch up with the first season of the anime now streaming with Crunchyroll in the meantime. You can also find the special extra episode released earlier this Spring too.

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in The Real World, Too actually returned for a surprise extra episode earlier this Spring, and it was here that the second season was first confirmed to be in the works. This extra episode will likely serve as a bridge in between the events of the first and second seasons, so you’re going to want to be sure to check it out as it’s dropping some hints about where the anime is going to go from here on out when it returns next year.

What to Know for I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World Season 2

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I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in The Real World, Too Season 2 will see Shin Itagaki returning to direct the new episodes with Millepensee and UNLIMITED PRODUCER by TMS. Other returning production staff members include Hiromi Kimura providing the characters designs, Akiyuki Tateyama and SHIKI composing the music, and Haruka Nunokawa serving as editor. New additions to the voice cast seen in this first look are Ikumi Hasegawa as Iris Knowblade and Sora Amamiya as Mai Kagurazaka.

They’ll be joining the returning voice cast of Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Yuya Tenjo, Akari Kito as Kaori Hojo, Kaori Maeda as Lexia von Arcelia, Ai Kakuma as Luna, Rina Hidaka as Yuti, Marina Inoue as Kuro, and more. Make sure to catch up with everything that’s happened so far just in case. What are you hoping to see in I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in The Real World, Too Season 2? Let us know your thoughts about it in the comments!