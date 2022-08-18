Tekken: Bloodlines Is Now Streaming on Netflix

Netflix has been riding the anime train for years now, and one of the site's biggest titles of 2022 has gone live. After sharing the project with fans months ago, Tekken: Bloodline is now streaming, and it brings the video game IP to life in a way we've not seen before.

If you head over to Netflix right now, you will find Tekken: Bloodline streaming stateside. A total of six episodes make up the adaptation, and with each running under half an hour, the show will take fans a little over two hours to complete.

For those who don't know anything about Tekken: Bloodline, the series is set canonically in the game IP's timeline. The show is set between Tekken 2 and Tekken 3 as Jin Kazama trains with their mom. The anime then moves beyond Tekken 3 after Jin's training ends and finds himself on a quest for revenge against his dad.

Directed by Yoshikazu Miyao, this Netflix original series is the latest anime to stream exclusively on the series. So if you want to know more about Tekken: Bloodline, you can read its official synopsis below:

"'Power is everything.' Jin Kazama learned the family self-defense arts, Kazama Style Traditional Martial Arts, from his mother at an early age. Even so, he was powerless when a monstrous evil suddenly appeared, destroying everything dear to him, changing his life forever. Angry at himself for being unable to stop it, Jin vowed revenge and sought absolute power to exact it. His quest will lead to the ultimate battle on a global stage – The King of Iron Fist Tournament."

Are you going to check out this latest Netflix anime? Which other video game IPs should order their own anime?