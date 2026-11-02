The Beginning After the End Creator Confirms Hiatus After Major Platform Shutdown

The future of The Beginning After the End looks bleak after Tapas announced its shutdown in October, 2026. The web novel has been publishing on the platform in 2017 and only a year later, it received a webtoon adaptation. While the novel reached its conclusion in November last year, the webtoon had a huge chunk of story left to adapt. Unfortunately, things changed for the worse last month after the unexpected shutdown of the platform. The series has always been exclusive to Tapas, one of the biggest webtoon and novel platforms. The platform was acquired by Kakao Entertainment in 2023, but it could barely survive three years before the South Korean company decided to close it forever.

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Starting last month, readers can’t buy any more inks, and they can only use their existing inks before March 31st, 2027. Not only that, but the platform made no such promise of the readers being able to access the series they already bought. Manta announced that anything that readers have bought on Tapas can be accessed on their platform only if its available in their library. Unfortunately, while it’s a nice initiative from Manta, it doesn’t apply to exclusive series like The Beginning After the End, which why the creator announced an indefinite hiatus.

The Beginning After the End Creator Announced Indefinite Hiatus

Image Courtesy of Kakao Entertainment

Only three weeks after Tapas announced it will shutdown, Turtle Me shared on his official X handle that the series will be going on a hiatus starting October 29th, 2026 after the release of Chapter 259. The creator opens up about the uncertain future of the webtoon, “I wish I had more more information to share, but the honest truth is, I don’t have any answers yet about what comes next. I’m still working to get them, and I’ll keep working until I do.”

The creator also thanked fans for spending their remaining inks on the series and urged them to do the same for their favorite creators. The shutdown of a major platform like Tapas with a wide range of exclusively original series, including those from indie creators, is a huge loss to the web novel and webtoon industry. The platform is also home to several popular and ongoing series that fans can’t read anywhere else. Even with the controversial anime adaptation, TBATE has only grown more popular over the years. However, it’s only because the series is that popular that fans are expecting it will get another new platform soon enough. For now, however, there’s no telling how long it will take, which is why the series will remain on indefinite hiatus.

The Beginning After the End Anime Has Yet to Confirm Season 3

Image Courtesy of Studio A-CAT

While the webtoon’s future looks bleak, the anime may not be getting another season at all. The first season of the anime was released in April last year as part of the Spring 2025 lineup and it drew attention for all the wrong reasons. Since this isekai already has a huge global fan base, fans were more than excited for the anime adaptation but it ended up becoming a massive disappointment. Whether it was the visuals or the stiff action scenes, nothing about the anime was praiseworthy.

The controversy was so extreme that tens of thousands of fans signed a petition to cancel the series. However, not only did the anime survive the ordeal, but it also confirmed a second season. The second season was released in April this year, and while the adaptation was slightly better than before, it failed to attract fans. Even though the anime season wrapped up in June this year, a third season hasn’t been officially confirmed yet. Considering the controversy and poor viewership, it wouldn’t be surprising if the anime never returned with a sequel.

How do you feel about the hiatus? What are your hopes for the series when it eventually returns? Share your thoughts in the comments below!