The Beginning After the End Creator Breaks Silence on Controversial Season 2 Renewal

The Beginning After the End came into the Spring 2025 anime season as one of the most anticipated new anime releases of the year, but now the creator has broken their silence on the fact that the now controversial anime series has been picked up for a second season. The Beginning After the End was a major project for fans in North America especially as not only was the original webcomic release geared towards fans in this region, but they were very excited to see how an anime would bring it to life. But unfortunately that was not the case when the anime itself actually premiered.

The Beginning After the End led to such a backlash with fans that many of them even signed a petition asking for the anime to be outright cancelled. It had the creator sharing messages to fans asking that they be respectful and patient over where the anime adaptation is going, and now that a second season has been announced, series creator TurtleMe has shared a new statement on social media thanking fans and all those involved with the anime’s production.

©TBATE Anime Production Committee

TBATE Creator Thanks Fans Following Season 1 Finale

“With Season 1 now at its end and Season 2 officially announced to come next year, I wanted to take a moment to thank everyone involved in this massive endeavor,” The Beginning After the End creator TurtleMe stated. “Writing The Beginning After the End was a journey that I walked alone for a long time. That isn’t the case anymore. With each iteration of the series, my team has expanded to the point where I find it unimaginable what sort of state TBATE would’ve been in if I had tried to do it all myself. With the anime, it was even larger. There were so many moving parts and pieces of the puzzle that needed to click into place at the right time that I’m still in disbelief that we made it this far.”

Elaborating further, the creator stated, “I’m thankful that I have the opportunity to continue showcasing the series as an anime and hope that we continue to grow and improve the longer this goes on. Thank you all for your patience and support throughout this time and I hope that it only continues to get better from here. There are so many people working behind the scenes that helped make the anime happen but I wanted to give a thank you to my editors as well as the teams over at Crunchyroll, Tapas, and A-Cat for their hard work.”

What to Know for The Beginning After the End Season 2

Ahead of the anime’s debut season finale, Crunchyroll announced that The Beginning After the End is now scheduled for a release some time in 2026. A release date has yet to be fully announced as of the time of this publication, but you can use this time to catch up with the anime’s first season now streaming with Crunchyroll so you can see what all the fuss was about this Spring. Negative or otherwise, fans were talking about this anime either way. That’s not an entirely bad thing in regards to the anime’s future.

The Beginning After the End fans signed a petition for the anime’s cancellation that reached over 50,000 signatures over the course of the Spring, and it’s clear that the creator noticed that backlash from fans. But while the anime continues to work on its next season, there’s a hope that fans will be much less harsh the second time around.