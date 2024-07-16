The Eminence in Shadow Cosplay Highlights Alpha

The Eminence in Shadow was one of the most notable Isekai anime releases of the last few years, and one awesome cosplay is helping to highlight Alpha’s role in it all! The Eminence in Shadow is a dramatically different take on Isekai anime than fans might be used to seeing in action. Focusing on a super strong character who instead is pretending to be an average guy, but also is pretending to be the leader of a secret organization operating from the shadows to defeat another secret organization. But the central hook of the series is that it’s actually all real, but he doesn’t know it.

Cid Kagenou assumes everyone else around him is also playing pretend to the same degree he is, and that means he really doesn’t take anyone around him seriously despite how powerful or skilled as fighters everyone around him is. That’s especially the case for Alpha, who is Cid’s number one supporter and strongest fighter. It’s this character that artist genko_cosplay has brought to life on Instagram, and makes for a perfect look at Alpha ahead of the anime’s comeback. Check it out below:

What’s Next for The Eminence in Shadow?

The Eminence in Shadow‘s anime franchise is continuing with a brand new feature film, The Eminence in Shadow: Lost Echoes, but has yet to reveal its release window, date, staff, cast or even story details as of the time of this publication. If you wanted to catch up with the first two seasons of the TV anime ahead of this new movie, you can now find The Eminence in Shadow exclusively streaming with HIDIVE. They tease what to expect from The Eminence in Shadow anime as such:

“Even in his past life, Cid’s dream wasn’t to become a protagonist or a final boss. He’d rather lie low as a minor character until it’s prime time to reveal he’s a mastermind…or at least, do the next best thing-pretend to be one! And now that he’s been reborn into another world, he’s ready to set the perfect conditions to live out his dreams to the fullest. Armed with his overactive imagination, Cid jokingly recruits members to his organization and makes up a whole backstory about an evil cult that they need to take down. Well, as luck would have it, these imaginary adversaries turn out to be the real deal – and everyone knows the truth but him!”