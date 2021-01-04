The Promised Neverland Shares Synopsis for Season 2 Premiere

✖

The Promised Neverland has been off the air for some time now, but that will all change before long. The show's second season is slated to drop next week, and fans are understandably excited to be reunited with Emma and the gang. Now, fans can get a taste of what's to come in season two thanks to a first-look synopsis, and it promises an action-packed premiere is on the way.

Recently, Weekly Shonen Jump went live with its latest issue, and it was there a synopsis was found for The Promised Neverland. The blurb gives fans a peek at what is coming with the premiere of season two, so you can read the description below (via TPNManga):

(Photo: CloverWorks)

"Escaping from the Grace Field House, Emma and friends run through the wilderness where demons lives. On the way to the southeast with the help of the pen Norman left as a clue, they are all chased by demons...?!"

As you can see, this first episode picks up where the finale of season one dropped. Emma and Ray have managed to escape the orphanage with several of their siblings in tow. Still, there are others of their family left at Grace Field, but Emma has bigger problems at hand. Their successful escape from the home has put a target on their backs. Now, demons are free to hunt the fleeing prey, but Emma is ready to take them on. After all, the heroine isn't about to let her family become a meal, and this second season will follow her as she tries to bring everyone to safety... even if it is just temporary.

Want to catch up on the anime ahead of season two? The new season is slated to debut on January 7, and you can watch the entire first season on Crunchyroll. A Blu-ray and DVD box set has also been released if physical media is more up your alley!

What do you think of this premiere synopsis? Are you ready for The Promised Neverland to return? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.