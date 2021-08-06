Manga Artists Pay Tribute To The Suicide Squad

✖

The Suicide Squad is a soft reboot of the Warner Bros film that assembled some of the weirdest villains in DC Comics' history and sent them on a suicide mission to shave time off their prison sentences, with director James Gunn creating a film that has been receiving rave reviews from fans and critics alike. Now some major mangakas from Japan have taken the opportunity to hype the recent DC Comics' movie by drawing some of the major members of the Suicide Squad, including the likes of Harley Quinn, Peacemaker, Bloodsport, King Shark, Polka Dot Man, and more.

With The Suicide Squad arriving on both HBO Max and in theaters, it became one of the most-watched movies on the streaming service but failed to hit the same heights as its predecessor when it came to box office receipts. The group of villains employed by the government haven't just appeared in live-action and in the comics, but have also received two animated films in Batman: Assault on Arkham and Suicide Squad: Hell To Pay, which saw the antagonists placed into some seriously dangerous situations. With DC Comics continuing to push comics that feature these major antagonists turned anti-hero, it will be interesting to see if the villains return to the silver screen in the near future.

Twitter User Manga Magura RE shared the two new pieces of fan art from mangaka Takahashi Noboru and Junya Inoue, who are responsible for the anime franchises of Mogura no Uta and Kaijuu Jietai respectively, adding a distinctive new flair to the popular DC Comic characters:

"Mogura no Uta" creator Takahashi Noboru created a promo illustration of the movie "The Suicide Squad". Image © Takahashi Noboru pic.twitter.com/tK2DRQL6JE — Manga Mogura RE (@MangaMoguraRE) August 13, 2021

"Kaijuu Jieitai" & "Btoom!" creator Junya Inoue created a promo illustration of the movie "The Suicide Squad". Image © Junya Inoue pic.twitter.com/dvEQCT7Wrb — Manga Mogura RE (@MangaMoguraRE) August 13, 2021

While there hasn't been an official Suicide Squad anime in the past, DC fans can see Harley Quinn and other Gotham related characters with an anime style in the direct to video movie known as Batman Ninja, which saw the Dark Knight, his allies, and his enemies travel back to feudal Japan.

What do you think of these manga takes on the Suicide Squad? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the DC Universe.