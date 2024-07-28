Toilet-bound Hanako-kun Season 2 Trailer Released

Toilet-bound Hanako-kun is gearing up for season two, and it won’t be long before the anime makes its return. Despite its wild name, the supernatural comedy has become a cult favorite, and its first season was met with solid reviews in 2020. Now, Toilet-bound Hanako-kun is ready for season two, and we have been given a first look at the series.

As you can see below, a teaser trailer for Toilet-bound Hanako-kun season two has surfaced. The new reel was released by Lerche in tandem with the new season’s release window. It turns out Toilet-bound Hanako-kun will premiere season two in January 2025. So if you are not caught up with the comedy, you have a few months to get there.

For those unfamiliar with the series as a whole, Toilet-bound Hanako-kun got its start in 2014 under Square Enix. Created by Iro and Aida, the supernatural comedy tells the story of Nene Yashiro, a first-year high schooler who loves all things occult. Their taste for the supernatural pushes Nene to summon a ghost named Hanako-kun at school, but the ritual doesn’t go quite as expected.

You can find the first season of Toilet-bound Hanako-kun on Crunchyroll right now. As for its manga, Yen Press oversees its release in the United States. So for more info on Toilet-bound Hanako-kun, you can read up on its official synopsis below:

“Kamome Academy is rumored to have many mysteries, the strangest of which involves the mischievous ghost of Hanako-kun. When occult-loving high schooler Nene Yashiro accidentally becomes bonded to him, she uncovers a hidden world of supernatural beings. Now the two of them are conspiring to keep the peace between student and supernatural-that is, if they can only stay out of trouble themselves.”

