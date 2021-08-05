Tokyo Revengers Gets Creepy Makeover by Tokyo Ghoul's Creator

✖

Two Tokyo anime franchises have collided as it seems the creator of Tokyo Ghoul has shown a love of the series known as Tokyo Revengers, which are two series that could not be more different from one another. Sui Ishida, the creator of Tokyo Ghoul, returned to social media in the spring of last year, partly to help promote his new manga series in Chojin X and also to clearly show off his talent when it comes to the artistic world, as is proved here where he depicts two of Tokyo Revengers' main characters in his unique style.

If you're unfamiliar with Tokyo Revengers or Tokyo Ghoul, the former revolves around a young man who discovers that he has the ability to time travel and uses this power in an attempt to change the present and save the love of his life from being murdered by a gang of criminals that he just so happened to grow up with. On the flip side, Tokyo Ghoul revolves around a young man named Ken Kaneki who lives in a world haunted by the supernatural, eventually finding himself attacked by a ghoul, becoming a creature of the night himself but gaining some insane powers in the process.

Sui Ishida took to his Official Twitter Account to lend his talents in depicting two of the major characters of Tokyo Revengers in Draken and Manjiro Sano, proving that the mangaka's aesthetic translates to the world of crime just as well as it does to the world of supernatural:

Tokyo Revengers illustration drawn by Sui Ishida. pic.twitter.com/TULqNunEop — Anime News And Facts (@AniNewsAndFacts) July 29, 2021

While Tokyo Ghoul and Tokyo Revengers might not have much in common when it comes to their stories overall, both anime franchises have received live-action adaptations, with the latter getting its own feature-length film earlier this summer. With Tokyo Revengers still telling its story in the first season of its anime, fans are waiting on word if Tokyo Ghoul will ever return to television screens in the future.

What do you think of Ishida's take on the world of Tokyo Revengers? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the worlds of gangsters and ghosts.