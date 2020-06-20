Toonami Promo Hypes New My Hero Academia Episode

After a brief delay, My Hero Academia is finally returning to Toonami with new episodes, and Toonami released a new promo hyping up the premiere with the next airing of the block this Saturday night. Although Funimation had kicked in the recordings for My Hero Academia's English dub thanks to the staff and cast working remotely during the complications from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, for one reason or another there was a longer delay for the final episodes. But now that Funimation had officially released these episodes in a batch, Toonami will finally end the Season 4 run too.

With Episode 87 now confirmed to premiere during the Saturday, June 20th airing of the programming block, Toonami has debuted a new promo hyping up the penultimate episode of the fourth season featuring a cute new look at Eri as Izuku Midoriya and the other Class 1-A kids plan for the next phase of their lives following the Cultural Festival. You can check it out in the video above!

The delay for My Hero Academia's episodes hit Toonami pretty significantly as the block ended up airing Deku and Gentle Criminal's fight a few more times than they had expected to in order to buy time for the new episode dubs. But with Funimation now completing the Season 4 dub with a final double episode release, not only is Episode 87 set in stone but the finale is as well.

Toonami has also confirmed that My Hero Academia's Season 4 finale, Episode 88, will be officially premiere next weekend on Saturday, June 27th. Now that the series' Toonami run will be ending in a matter of time, it will be interesting to see just what new or potentially returning series will be coming to the block in its place. The complications from COVID-19 might be putting a wrench in any potential new productions making their debut in My Hero Academia's current leading spot, but fans probably would not turn down a classic making its return instead if that turned out to be the case.

What do you think? Ready for the penultimate episode of My Hero Academia's fourth season on Toonami? Ready for it to end its run with the block for now? Which series do you think will take over that opening slot? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.