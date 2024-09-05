Transformers One: Scarlett Johansson Talks New Fans

Transformers One star Scarlett Johansson says that the upcoming movie is a great jumping on point for young fans. Paramount Pictures is hyping the animated feature and talked to the Black Widow actress about her trip to Cybertron. Johansson really loved this script and it was what enticed her to sign on for Transformers One. There's a real childlike joy at playing these iconic characters at the beginning of their journeys. Johansson says that she hopes the adults in the audience can be encouraged by what they're doing with this movie. The kids are already going to be excited to see Optimus Prime's origin story. A lot of the first experience with these characters for younger audiences have been cartoons streaming or airing on TV. Now, they'll get a big animated debut just like kids in the 1980s got to witness.

"It was so exciting to be a part of this Transformers film as Elita-1," Johansson began. "I loved the script. It ignites the kid in me. So, I think parents would appreciate that. But, it's also just really fun. The new generation is going to get to experience Transformers in a whole new way. It's going to be awesome."

Transformers One As A Starting Point For Young Fans

(Photo: Optimus Prime poster for Transformers One - Paramount Pictures)

With Transformers One coming up so soon, some fans are wondering how much this animated prequel lines up with the multitude of stories in this franchise. ComicBook asked director Josh Cooley about the canon questions posed in Transformers One and he said that there are going to be moments that line-up with what older fans know and some things will surprise the longtime viewers.

Part of the fun of a project like Transformers One is that younger fans have a general awareness of the Robots In Disguise. But, maybe not the decades of continuity that can make their saga a little bit harder to wrap your head around. Be encouraged, longtime Transformers fans, Cooley is a franchise devotee and got a lot of the good stuff in there though.

The answer is yes to all of the above," Cooley elaborated back at San Diego Comic-Con. " Hasbro gave me this bible of the entire history of Transformers, which is, as you probably know, massive.' And I was like, wow, I did not know it went this deep. It was like this Tolkien-esque scale...There's obviously different variations of it. So we did our take on the origin, which is still staying true to the lore of Transformers, but it's also, this is something we've never seen before on screen. So I wouldn't say that this is a direct prequel to anything that's been done with live-action ones, but it's definitely its own story as well."

Have you liked what you've seen of Transformers One so far? Do you want to see more animated Transformers sequels? Catch all of our pop culture discussion at @ComicBook on social media!