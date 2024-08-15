Transformers One Reveals New Action Trailer

Transformers One Has a brand new trailer showing off all sorts of action on Cybertron. Chris Hemsworth takes up the mantle of Optimus Prime in the new animated feature from Paramount. along for the ride or Brian Tyree Henry as D-16, AKA Megatron. Scarlett Johansson and Keegan-Michael Key round out the main cast. For those who might not know, Transformers One is an origin story for our heroes and villains of this long running franchise. If you ever wondered how Optimus and Megatron’s adversarial relationships started, then this is the movie for you. check out the fresh trailer for yourself right here down below.

Hemsworth said in a recent featurette, “What intrigued me was the origin story. and to be voicing Optimus Prime takes it to another level. He begins as Orion Pax, a worker in the mines. This is his journey to becoming the all-knowing all-powerful Optimus Prime. It really is about a friendship where the two of them become enemies. This film has an incredible cast.”

Will Transformers One End Up Getting A Sequel?

Optimus Prime poster for Transformers One

Before Transformers One even got off the ground, there were reports of a trilogy in the works for this animated feature. ComicBook interviewed producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura at San Diego Comic-Con. During our chat, the executive talked about his past comments and offered some clarification. There’s still hope for those plans in the future.

“It’s been reported slightly incorrectly. What I said is [it’s] a natural trilogy because, because we have a really strong sense of how these two characters are gonna grow,” di Bonaventura told us. “And so we, interestingly enough, we know the probably the most important point in both the 2nd and 3rd movies if we’re lucky enough to get there. So, it keeps it character based and that’s why I was saying that it’s natural.

“You know, so far the reactions have been so positive that it feels like we’ll get there to the next one anyway. It was different, this one, because you are dealing with no humans,” he continued. “The robot characters therefore are far more fleshed out than we’ve ever been able to do in live action. And so it’s possible to say with a straight face, it’s a character based adventure movie. This one is, and the next one’s gonna be, and the next one will be there if we can get all the way there.”

