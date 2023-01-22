Trigun Stampede Releases Episode 4 Teaser: Watch

Trigun Stampede is now making its way through its new reboot's story as part of the Winter 2023 anime schedule, and now fans have gotten the first look at what is coming next with the teaser trailer for Episode 4 of the series! The reboot has been introducing fans to a whole new take on the world from Yasuhiro Nightow's classic action manga with the first few episodes of its run so far, and it's only the beginning as there are still many others that need to make their way to the action in the reboot as well.

The first three episodes of the series have revealed the reboot series' new takes on classic characters like Vash, Meyrl, and even Knives, and Trigun Stampede is teasing that we will be introduced to the new major makeover in the next episode. Episode 4 of the series has debuted its teaser trailer showing fans the first look at what to expect next, and it seems like Nicholas D. Wolfwood will be joining the fray in the teaser trailer for the episode that you can check out below:

How to Watch Trigun Stampede Episode 4

Trigun Stampede Episode 4 is titled "Hungry!," and it's currently scheduled to make its debut on Saturday, January 28th. With Wolfwood being one of the final pieces of the classic character makeover debuts, the new series is going to be off and running from here. If you wanted to catch up with the new reboot series thus far before it gets too far into its run, you can now find the series streaming with Crunchyroll. As for what to expect from this brand new take on Yasuhiro Nightow's classic franchise, they tease Trigun Stampede as such:

"Vash the Stampede's a joyful gunslinging pacifist, so why does he have a $$6 million bounty on his head? That's what's puzzling rookie reporter Meryl Stryfe and her jaded veteran partner when looking into the vigilante only to find someone who hates blood. But their investigation turns out to uncover something heinous—his evil twin brother, Millions Knives."

