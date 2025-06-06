7 Most Heartbreaking Vinland Saga Deaths

Makoto Yukimura’s Vinland Saga uses its ultra-violent setting of the golden age of Vikings to tell a cautionary tale about the consequences of violence, and one warrior’s journey to enlightenment and redemption. As part of the big three of seinen manga (along with Berserk and Vagabond), Vinland Saga has become renowned as one of the most inspiring manga/anime. But, in order for there to be great highs, there have to be some horrific lows. In the case of Vinland Saga, these come in the form of gut-wrenching deaths.

Major Vinland Saga Spoilers Ahead!

WIT Studio and MAPPA’s anime adaptation (WIT produced Season 1 and MAPPA took over for Season 2) has achieved similar acclaim to Yukimura’s timeless manga, as a mostly faithful adaptation of the source material. As a result, the same heartbreaking deaths that manga fans were forced to read through weren’t hidden from anime viewers. Here are the seven most devastating deaths in the Vinland Saga anime.

7) Einar’s Family

MAPPA

Einar was introduced in the second season of Vinland Saga after the prologue episodes (which account for all of Season 1). The English farmer was taken as a slave by the Vikings and sold to Ketil, a farmer in Denmark. His entire life was upended by the Vikings, and the loss of his family was heartbreaking.

Einar opened up about his dead mother and sister to Thorfinn during their enslavement under Ketil. The scene isn’t just moving because of Einar’s grief, but because of Thorfinn’s role in the Danish invasion of England.

6) Ragnar

WIT Studio

Ragnar might be the most underappreciated character in Vinland Saga. He is introduced alongside Prince Canute in Season 1 as the young heir’s guardian and steward. Unlike his father, King Sweyn, Canute wants to live a peaceful and tranquil life, which is aided by Ragnar’s pacifistic teachings.

From the perspective of normal people, Ragnar is a great paternal figure. But, to Askeladd and the hyper-violent Viking mercenaries, he is an obstacle who coddles the Danish prince. And, as a result, he is betrayed and killed by Askeladd.

5) Gardar

MAPPA

The “Ketil’s Farm” arc is considered by many to be the best arc in the manga, and anime fans got to witness it in the show’s second season. The arc came with many shocking moments, but the death of Gardar was one of the most tragic.

Gardar was a former warrior who was enslaved and sold to a farm in Denmark, and his wife, Arnheid, was sold to a nearby farm. Gardar refused to be shackled and burned his owner’s farm down before tracking down Arnheid. Gardar was killed by Snake when he tried to free Arnheid. What makes Gardar’s death so impactful is that, like Thorfinn, he represents both sides of the culture: the Viking warriors and the victims who face the consequences of war.

4) Bjorn

WIT STUDIO

Only a series like Vinland Saga could make you root for Askeladd’s despicable group of Viking mercenaries just episodes after they killed one of the show’s nicest characters (more on that shortly). Of all the members of Askeladd’s group, Bjorn is the one we see the most and the one we cry for the most in his final moments.

After being poisoned during a battle, Askeladd offers to slay Bjorn in battle so he can go to Valhalla. The scene happens just one episode after Askeladd (a native of Wales) declared his hatred for all Vikings. With that in mind, Bjorn’s final words were “Askeladd, I wanted to be your friend.”

3) Thors

WIT Studio

You knew his name would be on here somewhere. Thors, the Troll of Jomsborg, was considered to be the strongest warrior among the elite Jomsvikings. But he had his own definition of what it meant to be a true warrior, prompting him to abandon his post and flee to Iceland to start a family.

Thors dies when he is called back into action by the Jomsvikings. Unknowingly taking Thorfinn with him, Thors dies protecting his son while facing Askeladd’s mercenary group. You could argue that Thors’ death should be number one, but the character was fully prepared to sacrifice himself to save his son, as it followed his philosophy of being a “true warrior.”

2) Askeladd

WIT Studio

After killing Thors, Askeladd became a twisted paternal figure for Thorfinn, despite the young Viking constantly seeking vengeance against the mercenary. Askeladd starts out as a ruthless Viking who only cares about money and glory. But, as Thorfinn journeys with him, the complex layers are peeled back to reveal someone whose home was also torn apart by slavery and war.

Askeladd is killed by Prince Canute as part of the Prince’s plot to seize power from his father, King Sweyn. Not only do viewers say goodbye to the complicated anti-hero they’ve been following all season, but we also see Thorfinn’s sole purpose in life ripped away from him in an instant.

1) Arnheid

MAPPA

We said the “Ketil’s Farm” arc was heartbreaking, and Arnheid is the real reason why. When Einar arrives at Ketil’s Farm, he instantly falls in love with Arnheid, another slave who is their master’s favorite. Arnheid offered new insight on Vinland Saga‘s examination of war and violence by including a female perspective, which many other male-led war stories neglect.

Arnheid dies after her husband, Gardar, who is the reason for her enslavement. Her death is easily the most tragic in the entire series, not because Einar and Thorfinn lose their best friend when they’re finally given their freedom, but because Arnheid is one of the only characters in Vinland Saga who was truly innocent and good.