Manga Poll Reveals the Top Series for High School Students

There is a ton of anime in this world to watch, but some audiences gravitate to certain shows than others. For instance, high schoolers have their own queue of shows to watch, and the same goes with manga. When it comes to reading, students have to spend their time wisely, and a new poll has gone live dictating the most popular series for high school readers.

The poll was done by LINE Research, and it was hosted at the start of this year. It was there high school students in Japan were asked about the series they are most into. The results were split into responses by boys and girls with some interesting overlaps you cannot miss.

LINE Research published the results of their 2021 survey on what manga is popular with high schoolers in Japan— My Hero Academia was the second most popular manga with high school boys, 23.8% of the 403 surveyed said they were into it 💥 LINE Research: https://t.co/kYhGgXgvDv pic.twitter.com/WVLiry5FWa — ｼﾌﾞﾔｽﾏｯｼｭ 🍞🔥 (@shibuyasmash) June 2, 2021

According to boys, their top pick was Jujutsu Kaisen followed shortly by My Hero Academia. One Piece and Attack on Titan ranked next ahead of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime landed. Sixth place went to Kaguya-sama: Love is War while the top ten rounded out withKaiju No. 8, Dr. Stone, SPY x FAMILY, and The Promised Neverland.

When it came to girls, their answers were very different, but several manga did land on both lists. The top pick here was also Jujutsu Kaisen, but The Promised Neverland ranked in second. Honey Lemon Soda, The Apothecary Diaries, Haiku, Cells at Work, and Love Is Hard for Otaku placed after. Eighth place went to Demon Slayer as Assassination Classroom and Detective Conan wrapped up the list.

As you can see, there is some overlap here, and Jujutsu Kaisen is leading the bunch. The series has blown up in the last two years thanks to the hype surrounding its anime. Once the show went live, Jujutsu Kaisen's manga saw sales explode by nearly 600% which is insane. Now, the series is close to selling more copies than Demon Slayer this year, so you can understand why high schoolers are eating up the supernatural series.

