Weathering With You Corrects a Theatrical Error with Blu-ray and DVD Edit

Weathering With You is one of the top anime movies to debut in the 2010s and its success comes back to director Makoto Shinkai. The filmmaker is considered one of the best working in Japan as his film Your Name had some comparing him to greats like Hayao Miyazaki. Such praise is lofty to say the least, but that doesn't mean Shinkai is invulnerable to error. In fact, the director just admitted a glaring mistake he made in Weathering With You that he fixed for its home release.

Over on Twitter, fans got a look at the update when Shinkai posted a shot-by-shot comparison of the film's edits. The artist posted a photo with a scene taken straight from the movie's theatrical cut on top. The bottom comparison photo was taken from the home video edit, and Shinkai says it is hard to miss the glaring detail between the two.

As you can see, Shinkai added in clouds in the home video edit. The film's two leads can be seen reaching out to one another high above the ground. But this time around, the couple will not have to take a straight drop down as some clouds will be below them to add a bit of variety.

According to Shinkai, a few alterations were made to Weathering With You as it prepared to launch on home video. "There are some subtle edits that are almost unnoticeable on the DVD and Blu-ray, but the most obvious one is her. The top is the theater version, and the bottom is the home video version. I realized that I forgot to draw the cloud layer in this shot," he said.

The cloud layer is totally visible now, so Shinkai has made amends with this mistake. You may not think the missing layer is a big deal, but the director is nothing if not a perfectionist. Weathering With You proved the director's success with Your Name was not a one-hit-wonder; If the man wants to carry on impressing fans, Shinkai will have to up his game in every way. Mistakes like this could cost him, but it seems like such a crisis was averted in this instance.

