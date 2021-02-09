Yashahime: Princess Half Demon Announces Kirby Morrow's Miroku Replacement

✖

Viz Media has announced that Kirby Morrow's character, Miroku, in Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon has been replaced by voice actor Ian James Corlett, the former voice of Dragon Ball Z's Goku, following the original voice actor's tragic passing late last year. Though Miroku is no longer one of the main characters of the series, with the sequel to Inuyasha following the next generation of demon hunters in Towa, Setsuna, and Mirohu, fans were still crushed when they heard the news that the voice actor who had originally provided the voice of the fan-favorite character would no longer be bringing Miroku to life.

Ian James Corlett is no stranger to the world of voice acting, having been one of the original voices for Goku when Dragon Ball Z was first brought to North America as a part of the Ocean Dub group. The voice actor has also been a part of countless other animated series, movies, and video game franchises, having brought to life the likes of Cheetor from Transformers: Beast Wars, Firebrand from Marvel Vs Capcom Infinite, and Guardian Bob from the classic Reboot animated series. Ironically enough, Kirby Morrow was also one of the original voices behind Dragon Ball Z's Goku, proving that the talented voice actor will be strongly missed by the anime community across the board.

Viz Media revealed the news that Ian James Corlett would be the new voice for Miroku, who has made a few appearances throughout Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon so far, with the series focusing on the next generation of demon hunters that are looking to follow in the path of their parents Inuyasha, Kagome, Sesshomaru, and Rin respectively:

.@Kirby_Morrow is forever in our hearts. But we are so thrilled and excited to announce the new voice of Miroku in #Yashahime, @IanJames007! pic.twitter.com/VKDH4k08aG — VIZ (@VIZMedia) February 9, 2021

Corlett offered his thoughts on Morrow and taking on the role of Miroku in this official statement:

"Like all of us, we were deeply saddened by the untimely death of our colleague Kirby Morrow. My history with Kirby is long. I’m proud to say that in the early days of his career I was one of the first producers to hire him as a voice actor in the role of “Tommy” in the series I co-created, YVON OF THE YUKON. Then, years later after I decided to leave the Dragonball Z anime family, Kirby was one of my successors voicing the role of Goku. Life has a way of coming full circle and now I’m proud and honored to carry on Kirby’s role of Miroku in the Yashahime franchise."

Our thoughts are with Kirby's loved ones during this difficult time.