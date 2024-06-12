Viral Yu-Gi-Oh Cosplay Gets Rich With Kaiba

Yu-Gi-Oh's Seto Kaiba is the richest and most extravagant character in the entire 25 year history of the franchise, and now one cosplay has gone viral for capturing him perfectly! Yu-Gi-Oh is now in the midst of celebrating the 25th anniversary of its franchise, and it's come a very long way since the late Kazuki Takahashi debuted the manga in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. The franchise has since gone on to inspire multiple anime series, manga, and a successful trading card game that's continued to evolve to this very day.

But even with all of the changes, characters, and stories that have been introduced to the Yu-Gi-Oh franchise over the years, there are few characters with as much staying power as Seto Kaiba. Serving as one of the first real antagonists turned rival for Yugi Mutou, Kaiba's kept an impact over the years for his grandiose nature and millionaire status. But now all of that's been brought to life in a viral way thanks to artist nordycos on TikTok. Check it out below.

How to Read and Watch Yu-Gi-Oh

If you wanted to look into Kazuki Takahashi's original manga run of the Yu-Gi-Oh franchise to catch up with how it all first got started for Yugi, Kaiba, Joey and all of the others all the way from the very beginning, you can now find all chapters of the Yu-Gi-Oh manga with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library. As for the Yu-Gi-Oh anime, you can find the original series and many of its sequels now streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the first Yu-Gi-Oh series as such:

"Meet Yugi and his best buds Joey, Tristan and Téa. They share a love for the newest game that's sweeping the nation: Duel Monsters! Legend has it 5000 years ago, ancient Egyptian Pharaohs used to play a magical game very similar to Duel Monsters. This ancient game involved magical ceremonies, which were used to foresee the future and ultimately decide one's destiny. They called it the Shadow Games. Since the game used so many magical spells and ferocious creatures, it wasn't long before the game got out of hand and threatened to destroy the world."

And of course, Yu-Gi-Oh's trading cards are still flying off the shelves. Maybe there's a Blue-Eyes White Dragon in one of those booster packs.