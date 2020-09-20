Yu-Gi-Oh Unveils Exclusive Yami Marik Funko Pop

✖

Yu-Gi-Oh is one of those franchises that doesn't quit, and fans are always looking to score more merch for their collections. While trading cards may satisfy some, others are in the market for collectibles figures, and Funko made it more affordable than ever to acquire such trinkets. And thanks to anew update, it seems Yu-Gi-Oh is ready to welcome another Funko.

The news comes from The Toy Temple as the company informed its fans about a recent acquisition. The brand has scored an exclusive license for a Yami Marik Funko that is up for pre-order now. So if you need to add another duelist to your collection of Yu-Gi-Oh figures, this is your chance!

Toy Temple exclusive Yami Marik now available to preorder

► https://t.co/GdntsevCUM pic.twitter.com/xQ8l086FyW — Funko POP Hunters (@FunkoPopHunters) September 19, 2020

According to The Toy Temple, this figure is being pre-sold for $20 USD before taxes and shipping.

"From Yu-Gi-Oh!, Yami Marik, as a stylized POP vinyl from Funko! Yami Marik's rod, jewelry and bracelet are metallic painted," the item's description reads.

The Toy Temple has this figure set for an early November ship date. Of course, that can change especially in light of the pandemic, but a ship date this November would line this figure up to become a hot holiday gift. The Toy Temple will also ship this Funko with a pop protector, so fans can rest assured their vinyl figure is being taken care of.

If this figure is not your style, there are plenty of other Yu-Gi-Oh figures on the market from Funko. Silfer the Sky Dragon was recently released as well as Obelisk and Exodia. You can also find Funko figures of duelists like Yugi, Joey, Kaiba, Pegasus, and more!

Will you be adding this Funko to your anime collection? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.