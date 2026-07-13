Bubble Mew Could Have a New High-Value Rival Coming in Pokemon TCG: 30th Celebration

Since it released back in 2024, the so-called “Bubble Mew” card from Pokemon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Pandean Fates has been a highly coveted grail card. It features an adorable Mew floating in a bubble of psychic energy, and that Mew just so happens to be Shiny. Even ungraded copies of the card often sell for nearly $1000 USD. PSA 10 copies of the beloved Pokemon card have sold recently for nearly $4000. But a new Mew card allegedly releasing with the upcoming 30th Celebration could give Bubble Mew a run for its money.

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The 30th Celebration collection is a massive special release in honor of the 30th anniversary of the Pokemon franchise. So far, The Pokemon Company has unveiled the full product lineup, but only a handful of its cards. Since it will be the first simultaneous worldwide release for the Pokemon TCG, we don’t have Japanese cards to preview what’s to come. But fans are eager to see the set, and now, an image purporting to be a leaked Mew card from the set has begun circulating. And if it’s real, it’s going to be an instant chase card.

New Leak Shows Off Adorable Sleepy Mew Special Illustration Rare

Courtesy of the Pokemon Company

On July 11th, multiple sources began sharing the same image of a supposed leaked Mew card from 30th Celebrations. Because it’s popping up all over the place, it’s difficult to trace the origins of the image. As such, it’s hard to say just how likely it is that the card is real. But if it’s a fake, it’s a fairly convincing one. And if it’s real? Fans are already preparing to give The Pokemon Company their money for a shot at the card.

You can check out the supposed Mew Super Illustration Rare for 30th Celebrations in the r/PokemonTCG post below:

As you can see, this looks to be an adorable new card featuring a sleepy Mew. It’s not a Shiny like the one depicted on the Bubble Mew card, but it’s still a stunning depiction of the Mythical Pokemon. This, along with its inclusion in the 30th Celebration set, could make it a contender for Bubble Mew’s crown as the most coveted Mew chase card. If it’s real. And there are a few details here that suggest it could be. For starters, there will be a Mew Figure Collection as part of the 30th Celebration release. As for the card image itself, all of the key components typically printed on a real Pokemon card are on full display. That includes the unpopular placement of the promo stamp.

If anything keeps this card from rivaling Bubble Mew, it will probably be that stamp. Though promo stamps like the 30th Anniversary one depicted on Mew above denote that cards belong to a special set, many Pokemon fans don’t like them. The placement disrupts the card art, especially given the size of a stamp like the 30th Anniversary one. Rarity aside, many fans wish that The Pokemon Company would adjust the placement and size of these promo stamps.

Regardless, many Mew fans are really hoping this leak is real. We’ll likely find out on or around the release date for Pokemon TCG: 30th Celebration on September 15th. With prices already well above MSRP at stores like GameStop, these packs will no doubt prove tricky to find. So, whether this Mew card is real or not, fans may struggle to get ahold of one.

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