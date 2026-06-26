Heritage Auctions Adds Iconic G.I. Joe Action Figures And The Starting Bid is Just $1

Tuning in to vintage toy auctions can be depressing for many reasons. First and foremost, the prices are usually much higher than most of us can afford, reserved only for collectors who have the money to spare. Second, many of us may even see toys which we previously owned but got rid of going for thousands of dollars. It’s really a mixed bag of emotions. Even the relatively cheaper lots are sometimes too expensive for many of us. However, it seems Heritage Auctions has set the starting bid for some vintage G.I. Joe figures at just $1.

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The auction house recently hosted a lot filled with vintage G.I. Joe figures, vehicles and play sets. As you’d expect, this toy line is popular with fans of vintage figures, with some, like the Series 6 Defiant Space Shuttle, selling for $26,229 at Glodin Auctions. That’s too much for most of us, but getting a G.I.Joe figure for $1 is an absolute steal. Sorting the lot by ‘lowest price’ reveals that even some of the most popular Joes are going for dirt cheap. However, there’s a catch.

G.I. Joe Figures Are Going For $1 At Heritage Auctions

Most of these figures and sets appear to be sealed and in decent condition, but if you want to buy them, they’ll actually cost $50 with a buyer’s premium. Think of it as the platform fee and administrative cost for the auction house. Even then, $50 for some of these figures is still great. It’s not just the newer or unpopular Joes, either; there are some big names you can grab for this fantastic price. Just make sure to bid on them before someone else realises and pushes the bidding price up.

Taking a look at the lot, we have names like Lifeline, General Hawk, Road Pig, Cobra Commander, Scarlet, and even a double pack for Tomax and Xamot. In terms of vehicles, there’s the Rolling Thunder missile truck, Star Brigade Starfighter, Serpentor’s Air Chariot, Tiger Cat and Avalanche Vehicle. That’s only some of the stuff I spotted, and there are several more tabs with everything going for just $1. It seems Heritage Auctions has more G.I. Joe toys than it knows what to do with, and has decided to have a yard sale for them.

I already have my eye on some of these for myself, and you can bet other fans have lined some up as well. This is probably the best deal on vintage G.I. Joes you’re going to see in a long time.

Which was your favourite vintage G.I. Joe figure? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!