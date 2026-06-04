LEGO’s New 12,060-Piece Set Smashes a 5 Year Old Record (& It’ll Cost You $800)

One of the main reasons why LEGO has remained so popular over the decades is the fact that there’s something for everyone. Regardless of where your interests lie, there’s a set that’s bound to catch your attention. Star Wars fans can build their favorite vehicles from the galaxy far, far away. Lord of the Rings enthusiasts now have the opportunity to construct the vast city of Minas Tirith. If you’re more fascinated by real-world locations, LEGO has you covered as well. The company has an entire line of LEGO Architecture products, which recreate famous landmarks from around the world, including New York City, Paris, and London. The Architecture lineup is getting a new addition that’ll rewrite the LEGO history books.

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Jay’s Brick Blog had details about the upcoming Sagrada Família set, which will be available on November 1st. It is based on the church in Barcelona, which began construction all the way back in 1882 and only finished earlier this year (work on sculptures and other elements will continue through 2034). The LEGO set is aged 18+ and contains a whopping 12,060 pieces. With those specs, it won’t come cheap. The price is $799.99.

LEGO’s Sagrada Família Set Breaks A Notable Record

Image Courtesy of LEGO

It goes without saying that 12,060 pieces is a lot of LEGO bricks, but what some may not realize is that Sagrada Família has been turned into the biggest LEGO set ever. The previous record holder was the World Map kit, which was 11,695 pieces. The World Map, released in 2021, is currently a retired LEGO product, making Sagrada Família the company’s largest set in half a decade. LEGO has seemingly been aiming to make its sets bigger and bigger more recently; the aforementioned Minas Tirith set is the largest Lord of the Rings product at 8,278 pieces.

As one might expect, LEGO did a tremendous job nailing all of the key details and aspects of Sagrada Família. There are “18 symbolic towers, three elaborately carved façades, and a forest-like interior,” ensuring the model is as accurate as possible. With these types of sets, LEGO goes the extra mile to make the extravagant and intricate, and Sagrada Família is no exception. It’s an incredible addition to the Architecture line, presenting LEGO aficionados with a fun challenge. Master builders will certainly enjoy putting this set together.

The Sagrada Família set is obviously the largest in the Architecture collection, and it completely dwarfs the other products in this line. As a point of comparison, the New York City – The Big Apple set is “only” 1,465 pieces. Other castle-like structures, such as Notre Dame (4,383 pieces) and Neuschwanstein Castle (3,455) are also much smaller. There are even a couple of Architecture sets that are in the hundreds, so Sagrada Família is a big change for this particular line. Given the beauty of the building’s design, it’s understandable why LEGO went all out with this one to make it one of a kind.

It’ll be interesting to see how long the Sagrada Família record stands. Making something that surpasses 12,060 pieces seems borderline impossible. LEGO strives itself on making models that are incredibly detailed, but there’s still a limit to how large the sets can be. Based on recent developments, LEGO seems to be thinking bigger and bigger with new products, but it wouldn’t be surprising if Sagrada Família remained the all-time largest for the foreseeable future. After all, it took five years for the World Map’s mark to be topped.

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