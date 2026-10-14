This Vintage Issue Not Only Features The First Appearance Of Barry Allen As Flash But It’s a Major Comics Milestone

Many fans think The Flash is a one trick pony that can run really fast. However, the truth is that his speed opens up a universe of possibilities, making him one of the most versatile heroes on the Justice League roster. We’ve all heard of The Flashpoint Paradox, where Barry Allen broke the Speed Force in order to go back in time to save his mother. While that didn’t quite work out, Barry has always been known to use his speed in ingenious ways to tip the balance in his favor. In fact, two of his most famous Speed Force tricks made their first appearance in the character’s 1956 debut comic itself. DC Comics really wanted to make sure that Barry Allen was a worthy successor to his Golden Age predecessor, Jay Garrick.

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Showcase #4 The Flash is not only famous for introducing Barry Allen as the next Flash, but is also widely considered to have kicked off the Silver Age of comic books. Int’s no wonder then that even a CGC GD/VG 3.0 graded copy of the issue is currently going for almost $10,000 at Heritage Auctions. The issue tells of how Barry got his powers, and like a lot of origin stories back then, it had to do with the perfect blend of chemicals being put in the wrong place and lighting striking at the worst possible time. Hey, at least it’s better than falling into a vat of electric eels, like a certain Spider-Man villain.

Showcase #4 The Flash Kicked Off The Silver Age, And Is Currently Up For Auction

After getting his new speed related powers, Barry created his iconic red and yellow suit and even managed to fit it into a signet ring in order to put it on in a… flash. But what’s really impressive is that Barry’s first two stories include his most iconic speed powers. The first villain he faced was Turtle Man. And, while that was a bit on the nose, Barry used his speed to run circles around the villain’s escape boat to create a wind vortex and turn it over. We’ve seen him doing this plenty of times since, across several mediums. It’s now his go-to move to round up multiple foes.

Next up, Flash had to face off against time-travelling villain Mazdan who came from the 38th century to steal ancient treasure. To stop him, Flash ran fast enough to shatter the time barrier, sending Mazdan back to his original time. Of course, running through time is now considered taboo among speedsters because for Flashpoint, but the idea first appeared in Barry Allen’s debut comic. A price of $9,760 is almost considered a bargain for such a milestone comic, but that might be due to the fact that it isn’t in the best condition. However, it’s considered to be the first Silver Age comic as DC Comics used it to try and to revive the superhero genre after World War II. That, along with the fact that it gave us Barry Allen, makes this one of the most important comic book issues of all time. You might want to snap this one up as quickly as possible.

What, according to you, is the best way The Flash has used his speed Powers? Let us know in ComicBook Forum!