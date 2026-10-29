The Failure of an Electronic Toy Led to One of Marvel’s Most Interesting Comics (& It Was More Popular Than the Toy Ever Was)

In 1979, the game company Parker Brothers attempted to branch out from just its board games, and it wanted to create electronic toys. This was a risk, but it bought the rights to the character of Rom, and they sold him as an electronic toy for kids. However, at the time, Parker Brothers wanted to be careful not to get in too deep without knowing if kids would buy into it, so the company made it cheap, even changing its LED light eyes from green to red to save money. The company also decided to partner with Marvel Comics to help get eyes on the character to hopefully help with sales. Things didn’t work out well for Parker Brothers, but Marvel had a success on its hands.

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After the toy ended up as a flop, selling only between 200,000 and 300,000 units in the United States, Parker Brothers dropped the line. However, while kids didn’t like the Rom toys that Parker Brothers sold, Marvel Comics readers fell in love with the character, and the series created to help sell the toys ran for 75 issues, along with four annuals, published from 1979 to 1986.

Rom Was a Marvel Comics Series That Outlived Its Inspiration

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Marvel Comics partnered with a lot of other companies to release comics to promote movies, TV shows, and toys. At one time or another, Marvel sold comics based on G.I. Joe, Star Wars, Transformers, and more. Those comics were all popular, and their success was due in large part to the success of the franchises they were originally based on. That isn’t true for Rom, which was a flop as a toy but a monster success as a comic book character. One of the biggest complaints about the toy was that it was a generic robot that made weird sounds and had pretty much no personality.

Marvel Comics was able to change that. Bill Mantlo wrote the comics, with Sal Buscema as the artist from 1979 to 1984, after which Steve Ditko replaced him. Marvel did what it does best, and that was to create a backstory for the character and deliver one of the most inspired villains at the time. Rom was a member of the Galadorian race who sacrificed his humanity to become a Spaceknight to protect his world from an invasion by an alien species known as the Dire Wraiths. He soon became known as the greatest of all Spaceknights.

The Dire Wraiths were terrifying creatures, sloth-like aliens who were at one time members of the Skrull race, but who used black magic to change into these horrific beings. As former Skrulls, they have the same shapeshifting abilities, but they can also absorb their victims’ memories and souls when they penetrate someone’s skull. They also have magical powers, and this made them very threatening villains, which is why the Spaceknights had to be formed.

After Rom debuted in Marvel Comics, it was soon shown that Rom was in the Earth-616 universe, and he soon crossed over with Marvel Comics heroes. As usual, he fought some of them who didn’t know who or what he was, but eventually teamed with them to help defend Earth from the Dire Wraiths. Marvel ended up losing the license for Rom when the series concluded, although they reacquired a license in 2023 to publish reprints of the original series. The series ended with Rom becoming human again and returning to Galador, where some of the remaining Spaceknights remained to protect him.

Rom Outlived the Toy Line & Is Still Around to This Day

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Even when Marvel Comics lost its license to publish Rom comics, it didn’t end things for the Spaceknight. In 2016, IDW Publishing licensed the character from Hasbro and began publishing a new ongoing series for Rom, which was part of its Hasbro Comic Book Universe until 2018, a line that included its Transformers comics. This retold the origin story and showed Rom on early adventures defending his planet and fighting the Dire Wraiths. When he reached Earth, Rom crossed paths with the Micronauts and Transformers. IDW also published a limited prequel series called Rom: Dire Wraiths in 2020.

Even with Marvel getting reprint rights back in 2023, Skybound Entertainment reached a deal to use Rom in its Energon Universe, and a one-shot issue was released by Robert Kirkman and Lorenzo De Felici. In this universe, Rom was already in action and was shown searching for some abducted children before he was captured and finally rescued the kids. In the end, Rom was more than just a failed toy line. Unlike Transformers and G.I. Joe, which sold as many toys as they did comics, Rom was just a comic book sensation and outlasted the failed toys by well over 40 years.

What are your memories of Rom from Marvel Comics? Let us know what you remember about the toys and comics in the comments below.