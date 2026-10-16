These 5 X-Men Are Some of the Team’s Weakest Members But They Could Solo the Whole Team (Including the Next Big MCU Star)

The X-Men are about to conquer the Marvel Cinematic Universe (although we’re almost certainly going to see the deaths of the FoX-Men in Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars). On the one hand, it might seem like replacing the Avengers – a team made up of the most powerful heroes in the MCU – with a team without all of that that could seem like a mistake. The Avengers have gods and cosmic titans on their side, as well as some of the smartest, most skilled heroes around. However, anyone who knows anything about X-Men history knows that the team is more capable of dealing with the worst threats in any universe.

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The X-Men have some of the most iconic powerhouses ever on their roster, but even their weaker members are plenty dangerous. In fact, in the halls of the X-Mansion, “weak” is a relative term. Sure, these are the weakest members of the team, but that’s when you compare them to Phoenix or Storm or Professor X or Iceman, Omega-level powerhouses. Calling them “weak” undersells them immensely; in fact, some of these weak members can take down the whole team. These five weak X-Men can solo the team, and one of them is being billed as the next big MCU star.

5) Psylocke

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Psylocke is a somewhat complex character, so I’m going to begin by outlining exactly which Psylocke we’re talking about here – Kwannon. She is a Japanese telepath trained by the Hand to become the ultimate ninja assassin, honing her body and mind into the perfect weapon. She’s a killing machine, able to strike from the shadows before her enemies even know that she’s there. She can manifest weapons made of psionic energy and has demonstrated some telekinetic power as well. In the pantheon of X-Men telepaths, she’s actually one of the weakest power level-wise; she’s mastered the use of her powers though, allowing her to punch above her psi-weight class.

The current Psylocke is a master killer with mental powers. While the other members of the team are stronger than her, her entire MO is to strike her enemies where they are weakest. She could easily kill most of the team in their sleep before she’s discovered, using her psi-powers on the ones with the least psi-defenses to make the whole thing even easier. Telepathy at her level in the hands of a master killer is the most dangerous thing you can imagine… or not imagine, because you’ll already be dead.

4) Kitty Pryde

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Kitty Pryde is the girl next door, a fun, vital young woman who you just want to hang out. She could also kill you a million ways from Sunday. Kitty joined the X-Men when her mutant phasing powers manifested. She was the youngest member of the group and they ended up teaching her to defend herself, with Logan training her as a ninja. She also mastered her phasing powers. While they are basically a defensive power, this is someone who can reach inside you and pull out your organs that’s also a trained ninja warrior. She’s exactly the last person you want getting mad at you, because if she wants you dead, she can do it.

Over the years, we’ve gotten numerous stories that showed Kitty using her powers in deadly ways and killing everyone in her path, including the X-Men. There’s not much you can do against a ghost who can pull your organs out of your chest. She can drop you through the Earth into outer space. She can drown you in the land under your feet. She can phase things inside of you. Oh and she’s really good at evading telepathic attack, because one of the people she grew up was an Omega-level telepath who taught her how it was done. The X-Men love Kitty and that’s part of why they don’t get her mad, but the other reason is because she could beat all of them easily.

3) Doug Ramsey

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“Age of Revelation” was terrible and it ruined Doug Ramsey’s character in a lot of ways, but it at least showed just how dangerous he’s become. Doug’s power to understand any language was honestly pretty useless in combat for a long time. However, that would change over the years. Various creators would give him new ways to use his powers, making him an expert with computer languages. Some of them even said that since martial arts are a language of sorts and you can communicate through body language, he was a naturally good fighter, although other creators would forget this when they needed to play him as useless in a fight.

His upgrade to Revelation and his current power level make him more dangerous than ever. He can use his powers to make you do whatever he wants. So, if he tells you to stop breathing, you’ll stop breathing. If he tells you never to speak again, you won’t. He can walk in a room telling everyone to forget he’s there and then kill you in a million different ways. He’s one of the most dangerous mutants on the planet, which is a huge change for young Doug.

2) Wolverine

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Wolverine is a character who is both one of the toughest X-Men of them all and one of the weakest. He’s one of the weakest because his powers are almost entirely passive and you just have to stay about a foot out of his arm’s reach to be safe from him. However, the thing about Logan is that he can survive literally anything and has spent decades mastering the ability to kill people stronger than him. This is a guy who has fought the Hulk and won. He has a greater win percentage against the Jade Giant than the Avengers. He’s also an experienced black ops operator, meaning he knows how to sneak up on you and kill you before you know what’s happening.

The Weapon X program and his mutant powers make him extremely hard to use telepathy on and that’s before you get to the fact that he’s mastered the various telepathic defensive measures created by Professor X. He’s smart enough to take out the big shots quickly and quietly, before they even realize what’s happening, and then mop up the weaker in fights they can’t win. There’s a reason he says he’s the best there is at what he does and what he does isn’t pretty.

1) Cyclops

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Much like Psylocke, you could debate whether Cyclops belongs on this list. His optic blasts are powerful and useful, but when it comes right down to it, he’s like the most powerful of the weaker X-Men. He’s something of a glass cannon as well; if you have a couple of people, theoretically, you can take him down because he’s a regular human when it comes to strength and durability. However, Cyclops hasn’t survived this long by letting people fence him in. He’s a master of combat, both with and without his powers, and there are few people out there who can outplan him. If he really wanted to take out the X-Men, he could.

That’s the thing about Cyclops – he doesn’t win because his optic blasts are so powerful, he wins because he can make a plan for anything. His mind is basically a threat-solving computer; just put in the variables and he can figure out a way to win, with nothing but whatever he carries in his pouches and his optic blasts. That’s a dangerous man and the rest of the X-Men know it as well as he does. He’s whipped all of them in the Danger Room, just to show them that it doesn’t matter how powerful they are, he knows how to take them down.

What weak X-Men do you think can take down the whole team? Any of these members don’t belong? Leave a comment in the comment section below.