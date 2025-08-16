10 Marvel Characters Who Always Make You Laugh, Ranked

If there’s one thing we can count on with Marvel, it’s entertainment. Readers dive into the world of superhero adventures for a variety of reasons. Sometimes we want to be inspired or feel our hearts swell with hope. Other times, we want to step in and begin rooting for the underdog, because who doesn’t love that? Then, there’s the comedy of Marvel Comics. Marvel certainly knows how to write a funny character, creating characters that possess a sense of irreverence, frivolity, or relatability. These are the heroes who make us spit out our drinks and break into a fit of giggles, as the need arises.

We all know what heroes to read about when we need hope and inspiration (looking at you, Captain America and Spider-Man), and realistically, most of us also know who to go to for a good laugh. These heroes run the gamut, breaking the fourth wall or throwing themselves headfirst into the strangest of antics. It’s all for our sakes, so it’s easy to appreciate the effort.

10) Hawkeye

Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, is often the butt of jokes (particularly those about heroes lacking powers), but he’s also a bit of a comedian in his own right. Over the years, he has developed a strong, sarcastic wit, to put it mildly. This can be seen shining through in pretty much every version, from the comics to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and even his animated appearances. If there’s one thing we can count on, it’s that Barton will save the day and have some colorful commentary about having to do so.

Hawkeye used to be worse about creating clever (and sometimes mean) nicknames for his teammates. He’s mostly mellowed out on that front, but the self-deprecating humor is still going strong. On the flip side, he is the first hero to laugh when those around him are trying to brighten the mood.

9) She-Hulk

Jennifer Walter, aka She-Hulk, is the infamous Attorney at Law in Marvel Comics. She was the first hero in Marvel to dive into fourth-wall-breaking humor (even though Deadpool gets more credit for this). She’s a self-aware character who isn’t afraid to poke fun at herself, her writers, and even her fans. Right off the bat, She-Hulk became known for her often lighter and more fun tones, as it stood in stark contrast to her cousin’s stories. Undoubtedly, that was by intent, helping to provide even more differences between Hulk characters.

Even modern comics have allowed She-Hulk to embrace her more comical side of life. Her series is known for visual gags, romantic drama (to the nth degree), and an incredibly sharp wit. Even her MCU series ran with this tone, though it was met with some confusion, mostly by people who were not expecting that from this hero.

8) Human Torch

Johnny Storm is an incredibly brave soul and an adventurer at heart, and nothing will ever take that away from him. Also known as the Human Torch, this character also has a strong foundation in humor, and thank goodness for it. He may often be seen as the comedic relief of The Fantastic Four, but we all know that it is a vital role in any series. Comedy can remind us of the best parts of life, and thus Johnny reminds readers and heroes what they’re fighting for.

Does Johnny enjoy more than his fair share of pranking? Well, yes. That’s probably exhausting for those around him, at least at times. His favorite target seems to be Ben Grimm, though he’s made a few prankster allies/enemies (namely Spider-Man). When left unsupervised, this pair will offer nonstop banter, jokes, and pranks.

7) Rocket Raccoon

Rocket Raccoon may be a hero of the universe (well, a Guardian of the Galaxy, if you want to get specific), but that doesn’t stop him from cracking a joke. Both the MCU and comic versions of this hero showcase a brash character full of acerbic wit. Yes, that does mean his humor leans heavily into the sarcastic and snarky side of things, but that’s to be expected. It works to keep most people at arm’s length, with a few iconic exceptions.

Rocket is a violent character with a sharp tongue. Those who get on his bad side will hear about it. Honestly, even his allies are spared from his sharper wit, but they know that Rocket is unceasingly loyal to those he cares about, so that makes it easier to bear the brunt of his commentary. There are a few things Rocket is especially known for. First, he loves poking fun at Earth culture (possibly because Quill always feels compelled to defend it). Two, people love to compare him to different animals on their home planet, much to his chagrin.

6) Squirrel Girl

Doreen Green, aka Squirrel Girl, is one of the kindest heroes in Marvel Comics, and that’s saying something. Her ability is a little bit out there, and yet, it is the subject of many jokes from fans. She has a few squirrel-based abilities, including a tail and the magical ability to communicate with her fluffy little friends. It may not seem like an awesome superpower, but she’s survived battles against Galactus and Thanos with that ability set.

It doesn’t hurt that she is as cheerful and hopeful as they come. Nothing can get Doreen down, and thus she considers anything possible. She has embraced the slightly goofier side that Marvel has to offer, and yes, that does mean she’ll team up with other comical heroes as needed. Readers looking for lighter moments and good laughs always know to check out whatever adventure she’s involved in.

5) Slapstick

When you hear about a character named Slapstick, you’re obviously going to assume they’re funny, right? Thankfully, Slapstick does not disappoint on that premise. He debuted in the ’90s, which means he has more of that classic era of humor seeping from his design. Thanks to a strange experiment, Slapstick became the embodiment of cartoon physics. In other words, he can mimic cartoon damage, jokes, and gags. Think of Spider-Ham, and you’re not far off from what Slapstick can do and survive.

Slapstick was originally designed to be a sarcastic parody of Marvel heroes. He’s since changed a little bit, but he’s mostly still just a practical joker. He may not properly take down villains like other heroes, but he’ll certainly mess with them!

4) Gwenpool

Gwenpool is a complicated and chaotic character. She hails from a world not all that different from our own, and thus grew up loving the same comic book adventures as we did. So when she got ported into Earth-616, she knew what she had to do. Well, more like what she wanted to do. She wanted to become a hero, but she’s a wee bit too chaotic for that. Gwenpool takes fourth-wall-breaking to the extreme, as her powers (which are sometimes nerfed) allow her to turn pages and jump panels.

In the beginning, Gwenpool became a mercenary for hire, and in a short stint of time, she had made quite a name for herself. It wasn’t really a good name, but that’s part of the humor. She’s goofy and impulsive, but she’s also full of heart and passion. It makes for a unique character, even in Marvel Comics.

3) Scott Lang

Scott Lang is better known for being the second Ant-Man. He’s been in both the comics and the MCU, though the latter has him as more of the primary hero of that side of Marvel. He’s a bit of a reluctant hero who can be awkward in teams. Despite this, he has a heart of gold and a surprisingly comical center, and that makes him easy to love.

Much like a few other heroes (and anti-heroes) on this list, Scott Lang has the tendency to create running commentary. That means he isn’t afraid to break the fourth wall, especially if it’ll help him land the joke. His humor style feels a bit more sitcom-y than the rest, letting him stand out a bit.

2) Spider-Man

We’re certain that nearly every Marvel reader expected to see Peter Parker on this list, and we’re not here to disappoint. Spider-Man is an iconic hero of Marvel Comics, one who is famous for his quips and sharp wit. He’s also a bit known for his constant barrage of comments, jokes, and commentary…even in the middle of a fight. It’s a whole thing, and we love him for it.

Peter Parker has been through some of the worst that Marvel has to offer, and he’s retained his humor despite it all. He’s got a heart of gold, a brilliant mind, and perfect comedic timing. What more could readers ask for?

1) Deadpool

Deadpool is often called the Merc with a Mouth, and he’s earned that title. This character does not stop, ever. He’s a fourth-wall-breaking character with no limits or boundaries, which is part of how he’s become so famous. He was originally created in response to a DC character (it probably isn’t hard to guess who), though it’s safe to say he’s changed and evolved quite a bit since then.

Wade Wilson may have tragic elements in his past, present, and future, but that has never held him back. His series are always full of action and humor, and he’ll often drag that into any series he appears. Naturally, Deadpool has a few favorite heroes, who don’t always feel compelled to return the affection (cough, Spider-Man, cough).